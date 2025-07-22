403
【Hot Plants Talk · Asia Flower Expo】Healing Economy Rising: Green Plants Become New Favorites
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) In recent years, the“Green Plant Fever” has been rapidly sweeping urban life. Ordinary indoor plants have now become the“secret code” for relieving stress among urban youths, healing modern life's anxiety and exhaustion with their vibrant vitality. Through innovative approaches such as immersive environments, social media virality, paid knowledge sharing, and cross-industry collaborations, the hot plants industry is redefining the relationship between people and plants, creating an energetic new consumer market. Focusing on innovations across the entire hot plant industrial chain and new global opportunities in the green economy, the special exhibition zone - World Tropical Plant Expo 2025, part of the 16th Asia Flower Expo (2025) - is about to open!
The exhibition will comprehensively showcase products from the entire tropical plants industrial chain, including tropical foliage plants, flowers, rare plant species, greenhouse equipment, fertilizers, materials, and maintenance products. It will serve as an integrated international trading platform combining commerce, technological integration, and ecological value conversion for professionals throughout the industry chain. Leveraging the supply-chain advantages and global buyer resources accumulated by the Asia Flower Expo, exhibitors will share the traffic of a 30,000-square-meter exhibition area and resources from multiple forums, attracting over 600 global brands and more than 50,000 professional visitors. Young People Are Buying“Healing,” Not Just Plants According to the Global Wellness Institute, the healing economy is growing at an annual rate of 10% and is expected to reach a market size of 7 trillion USD by 2025. In China, the healing market reached 5.26 billion RMB in 2022, and the broader psychological health services market is projected to exceed 10.4 billion RMB by 2025. Green plants, as part of the healing economy, are shifting from functional consumption to emotional consumption, becoming essential “emotional regulators” in young people's daily lives. The hot plants trend began in China around 2019. Although prices have slightly decreased, the market remains highly active, especially among the middle class. For instance, a specialized store, Jiaojiao Plant Supermarket, achieved annual sales exceeding 12 million RMB, with a repurchase rate of 82%, by focusing on product quality and enhanced customer experiences. Increasingly, young people are turning to gardening and plant care to relieve stress, decorate their homes, and even find emotional support. From“Selling Plants” to“Selling Ambience” Modern hot plant galleries use immersive three-dimensional landscaping (such as rainforest domes, moss platforms, and misting systems) to create photo-friendly, interactive experiences, allowing consumers to step into miniature tropical rainforests. The application of microclimate technology (temperature and humidity controls) ensures the natural growth of plants in urban settings, enhancing authenticity. Hot plants represent more than a consumer trend; they embody a sustainable living philosophy. Future hot plant galleries will become multifunctional spaces for“photography, learning, relaxation, and shopping,” serving as green connectors bridging nature with modern civilization. Asia Flower Expo 2025 - ( World Tropical Plants Ex po) cordially invites global hot plant brands and warmly welcomes industry elites.
