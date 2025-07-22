【Hot Plants Talk · Asia Flower Expo】Healing Economy Rising: Green Plants Become New Favorites

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) In recent years, the“Green Plant Fever” has been rapidly sweeping urban life.youths, healing modern life's anxiety and exhaustion with their vibrant vitality. Through innovative approaches such as immersive environments, social media virality, paid knowledge sharing, and cross-industry collaborations, the hot plants industry is redefining the relationship between people and plants, creating an energetic new consumer market. Focusing on innovations across the entire hot plant industrial chain and new global opportunities in the green economy,

including tropical foliage plants, flowers, rare plant species, greenhouse equipment, fertilizers, materials, and maintenance products. It will serve as an integrated international trading platform combining commerce, technological integration, and ecological value conversion for professionals throughout the industry chain. Leveraging the supply-chain advantages and global buyer resources accumulated by the Asia Flower Expo, exhibitors will share the traffic of a

According to the Global Wellness Institute, the healing economy is growing at an annual rate of 10% and is expected to reach a market size of 7 trillion USD by 2025.in 2022, and the broader psychological health services market is projected to exceed 10.4 billion RMB by 2025. Green plants, as part of the healing economy, are shifting from functional consumption to emotional consumption, becoming essentialin young people's daily lives.

The hot plants trend began in China around 2019. Although prices have slightly decreased, the market remains highly active, especially among the middle class.with a repurchase rate of 82%, by focusing on product quality and enhanced customer experiences. Increasingly, young people are turning to gardening and plant care to relieve stress, decorate their homes, and even find emotional support.

Modern hot plant galleries use immersive three-dimensional landscaping (such as rainforest domes, moss platforms, and misting systems) to create photo-friendly, interactive experiences, allowing consumers to step into miniature tropical rainforests. The application of microclimate technology (temperature and humidity controls) ensures the natural growth of plants in urban settings, enhancing authenticity.

they embody a sustainable living philosophy. Future hot plant galleries will become multifunctional spaces for“photography, learning, relaxation, and shopping,” serving as green connectors bridging nature with modern civilization.