J & K Bank Hosts Mission YUVA Events To Empower Youth

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- In line with J&K Government's flagship initiative Mission YUVA (Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan) aimed at empowering youth through entrepreneurship and self-employment, J&K Bank today organized the weekly login day events titled 'Udyami YUVA Day' at its Zonal Office Jammu and“Roz-e-Yuva” at Zonal Office Baramulla.

The Bank's Executive Director (ED) Sudhir Gupta, who was the chief guest on the occasion, chaired the Jammu event in presence of special guest ACR (Jammu) Rajesh Kumar, General Manager & Divisional Head (Jammu) Sunit Kumar, Zonal Head (Jammu) Rajesh Dubey, Deputy Director (Employment) Sunaina Saini amid an enthusiastic gathering of aspiring entrepreneurs along with senior officials of the Government and the Bank. Deputy Commissioner (Baramulla) Minga Sherpa (IAS) was the chief guest at Baramulla event, which was attended by Zonal Head (Baramulla) Imtiyaz Ahmad Bhat, Additional DC (Sopore) S A Raina, DGM & Cluster Head Baramulla Tanveer Ahmad Najar, Asstt. Director Employment Rahil Amin, Lead District Manager, Baramulla Manzoor Ahmad and other senior officials.

During the two functions, 73 sanction letters were distributed among Mission YUVA–registered applicants. Additionally, keys of commercial vehicles were handed over to selected young entrepreneurs in Jammu, marking another step forward in promoting a culture of self-reliance and enterprise.

Speaking at the Jammu event, Executive Director Sudhir Gupta said,“Our youth are full of ideas and energy, and Mission YUVA provides the perfect platform to transform those ideas into enterprises. At J&K Bank, we believe that empowering youth through entrepreneurship is key to creating a sustainable economic ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir.”

“I urge all our teams to expedite the disposal of all Mission YUVA cases so that maximum benefits reach the youth swiftly”, he added.

Earlier, in his opening remarks, GM & Divisional Head (Jammu) Sunit Kumar said,“Mission YUVA is not just a scheme but a powerful movement to shape a generation of job creators in J&K. By extending timely credit support and mentoring, J&K Bank is playing its part in building a robust entrepreneurial ecosystem that will drive inclusive economic growth in the region.”

Expressing their thoughts on the occasion, both ACR Jammu and Dy. Director (Employment) lauded the collaboration between the Bank and the Government in implementing Mission YUVA.“It is heartening to see that events like 'Udyami YUVA Day' not only provide platform for extending financial support to aspirants but also instil confidence among our youth to pursue entrepreneurship as a viable career path”, they said.

At the Baramulla event, Deputy Commissioner Minga Sherpa appreciated the efforts of J&K Bank and emphasised the importance of Government's Mission Yuva initiative for addressing unemployment issues and creating an enterprise ecosystem. He also stressed upon coordinated efforts between J&K Bank and Govt. agencies for successful implementation of the scheme.