Mandatory Notice Of Trade In IDEX Biometrics 22 July 2025
In tranche 1 of the private placement, total 4,731,594 shares :-
CEO and CFO Anders Storbråten, subscribed to 443,616 shares, ISIN NO0013536078, at NOK 3.30 per share,
Pinchcliffe AS, a company closely related to Anders Storbråten, subscribed to 295,744 shares, ISIN NO0013536078, at NOK 3.30 per share, and
K-konsult AS, a company closely related to chair Morten Opstad, subscribed to 128,156 shares, ISIN NO0013536078, at NOK 3.30 per share.
Contact person
Anders Storbråten, CEO and CFO
Tel: +47 4163 8582
E-mail: ...
About IDEX Biometrics
IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Our solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind and seamless user experiences to the world. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, our biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler we partner with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to bring our solutions to market.
For more information, visit
About this notice
This notice was issued by Erling Svela, Vice president of finance, on 23 July 2025 at 03:40 CET on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA. The information shall be disclosed according to article 19 no. 3 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU 596/2014) and published in accordance with section 5‐12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- Streamex (BSGM) CEO Henry Mcphie Highlights BSGM Merger And RWA Tokenization Strategy In Live TV Interview
- Multibank Group's $MBG Token TGE Is Live On Mexc, Gate.Io, Uniswap And Multibank.Io.
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
CommentsNo comment