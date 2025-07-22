Sawan Shivratri 2025: Top 5 Wishes, Messages, Whatsapp Status And Quotes To Share On This Sacred Day

MENAFN - Live Mint) Sawan Shivratri 2025: Sawan Shivratri, one of the most significant festivals for Hindus, is celebrated in the holy month of Shravan as per the Hindu lunar calendar. Dedicated to Lord Shiva, the festival falls on the 14th day of the bright fortnight (Shukla Paksha) in Shravan. This year, it will be observed on Wednesday, July 23.

Sawan Shivratri is observed during the month of Shravan, while Maha Shivratri marks the convergence of both Shiva and Shakti, as per Hindu's Drik Panchang. Though both are important festivals dedicated to Lord Shiva, they are different.

On Sawan Shivratri, devotees fast, pray and do rituals to receive Lord Shiva's blessings.

Here are 5 wishes, messages, WhatsApp status and quotes to share with your loved ones:

May Lord Shiva shower you with strength, wisdom, and endless blessings. Wishing you a blissful Sawan Shivratri!

On this sacred day of Sawan Shivratri, may your prayers be answered and your heart be filled with peace and devotion. Har Har Mahadev!

May the divine grace of Lord Shiva bless your life with happiness, prosperity, and good health. Happy Sawan Shivratri!

Let's celebrate the glory of Lord Shiva and seek his guidance on the path of truth and righteousness this Sawan Shivratri. Om Namah Shivaya!

On this holy occasion,

Om Namah Shivaya! May this Shivratri bring peace to your heart.