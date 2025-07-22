AG2 TC Introduces Premium Ornamental Sedge Liners for Drought-Tolerant, Low-Maintenance Landscapes

- Michael DonnAPOPKA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- AG2 TC , a leading tissue culture liner company based in Apopka, Florida, is proud to announce the availability of its expanded selection of ornamental sedge and grass liners, ideal for sustainable ground cover in modern landscaping projects. Specializing in wholesale production, AG2 TC offers a curated collection of drought-tolerant, low-maintenance varieties perfectly suited for landscapes and combination planters.Science-Driven Quality and ConsistencyAll AG2 TC plants are propagated in a state-of-the-art, on-site tissue culture laboratory, ensuring disease-free, uniform, and robust liners. The company's dedicated and knowledgeable staff nurture each plant from the laboratory to the greenhouse, maintaining the highest standards of quality and availability. AG2 TC's research and development program is committed to cultivating a diverse selection of landscape-ready plants, including ferns, foliage, succulents, and tropicals, in addition to ornamental grasses and sedges.“Our goal is to deliver sustainable solutions that are both grower-friendly and landscape-ready,” said Michael Donn of AG2 TC.“Our ornamental sedge options offer an efficient, visually striking, and environmentally conscious way to cover ground in a wide variety of settings.”AG2 TC's ornamental sedge lineup includes:Carex eburneaCarex 'Evergold'Carex appalachicaCarex pensylvanicaMiscanthus 'Adagio'Muhlenbergia 'White Cloud'Pennisetum 'Hameln'Schizachyrium 'The Blues'Spartina bakeriThese varieties are produced primarily in 72 and 144-cell pack liners, with custom sizes available to meet specific project needs.Benefits of Ornamental Sedges in LandscapingOrnamental sedges such as Carex species are increasingly recognized for their ecological and aesthetic value. These plants thrive in a variety of site conditions, offering solutions for challenging areas with poor soil or limited irrigation. Sedges and ornamental grasses provide year-round interest, serve as foundational plants in pollinator gardens, and support wildlife by offering food and shelter for pollinators, birds, and beneficial insects.“Many sedges provide wildlife services and are often overlooked in production, yet they offer outstanding landscape potential and support for biodiversity,” says Michael Donn of AG2 TC.Commitment to Wholesale ExcellenceAG2 TC serves only qualified wholesale customers who can provide a tax exemption certificate. The company's mission is to ensure the availability of sought-after and unique plant selections, delivering consistent, top-quality liners that landscape professionals can trust.

