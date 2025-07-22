OIC Chief Warns Of Israeli Plans To Seize Hebron's Ibrahimi Mosque, Condemns Gaza Attacks

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 22 (Petra) Secretary-General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Hissein Brahim Taha, warned on Tuesday against Israel's attempts to assert full control over the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron, denouncing efforts to Judaize the site and alter its historical identity.Speaking before the OIC's permanent representatives, Taha also strongly condemned ongoing Israeli assaults on Al-Aqsa Mosque, as well as the bombing of churches and mosques in Gaza.He said the continuation of what he described as an "unprecedented humanitarian crisis" in Gaza constitutes a war crime and a stain on the conscience of humanity, in blatant violation of justice and human dignity. He urged the international community to intensify pressure on Israel to reach a full and permanent ceasefire, reopen all crossings, allow the flow of humanitarian aid, and ensure the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip.The emergency meeting of the OIC's Executive Committee at the level of permanent representatives comes amid the worsening humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, driven by what the organisation described as systematic acts of genocide, starvation, and forced displacement, alongside mounting Israeli attacks on both Muslim and Christian places of worship.