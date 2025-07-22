Imetal Resources Engages Marketing Consulting Firm Spark Newswire

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2025) -("" or the "") is pleased to announce it has entered into a marketing consulting services agreement (the "" or the "") with Spark Newswire Inc. ("") pursuant to which, among other things, Spark is to provide certain promotional and marketing services to the Company.

Spark are very selective in the clients they work with, only partnering with organizations that have a well-deserved reputation for quality and credibility and only working with one organization within a particular market sector at a time. Spark's goal is to integrate with their client's values and core brand narratives, becoming an extension of the overall corporate and capital markets team, assisting in building shareholder equity, brand equity and overall market awareness.

Spark, which operates out of Vancouver, British Columbia, provides consulting and capital market advisory services to public companies. Through Spark's engagement, the Company hopes to increase investor engagement and create more market awareness.

"iMetal Resources aligns perfectly with Spark's mandate to support high-integrity issuers with strong fundamentals. iMetal has recently closed a first round of funding that should enable them to start realizing the value they have in their gold and critical minerals focused projects. We are excited to assist them in getting their story across the capital markets and unlock broader investor engagement," said Steve Hnatko, CMO at Spark Newswire.

iMetal President & CEO, Saf Dhillon stated, "I have had the pleasure of working with Spark Newswire and Steve Hnatko and I am very pleased with the work they have done and with their commitment to standing behind the quality service they provide."

Spark is an arms-length firm, operating out of Vancouver, British Columbia, which provides consulting and capital market advisory services to public companies. The engagement is expected to commence on July 1, 2025, for an initial six-month term at a rate of US$25,000 per month. The Company does not propose to issue any securities to Spark in consideration for the services to be provided to the Company. Spark can be contacted at 604-761-0543 or Suite 800, 885 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 3H1, Canada.

About iMetal Resources Inc.

iMetal is a Canadian-based junior exploration company focused on the exploration and development of its portfolio of resource properties in Ontario and Quebec. The flagship property Gowganda West, is an exploration-stage gold project with a recent discovery hole of 48.5m at 0.85 g/t gold that borders the Juby Deposit and is located within the Shining Tree Camp area in the southern part of the Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt about 100 km south-southeast of the Timmins Gold Camp. The 220-hectare Ghost Mountain property, 42 kilometres NE of Kirkland Lake, lies 5 kilometres W of Agnico Eagle's Holt and Holloway Mine. Carheil is an exploration stage project with multi-metal potential and previous graphite results. The project is about 170 km north of Rouyn-Noranda in the Northern Abitibi Greenstone Belt.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS ,

Saf Dhillon

President & CEO

iMetal Resources Inc.

...

Tel. (604-484-3031)

Suite 550, 800 West Pender Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 2V6.



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release may contain forward-looking statements or forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities legislation that may not be based on historical fact, including, without limitation, statements containing the words "believe", "may", "plan", "will", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "potential", and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of iMetal to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and assume, among other things, the ability of the Company to successfully pursue its current development plans, that future sources of funding will be available to the company, that relevant commodity prices will remain at levels that are economically viable for the Company and that the Company will receive relevant permits in a timely manner in order to enable its operations, but given the uncertainties, assumptions and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements or information. The Company disclaims any obligation to update, or to publicly announce, any such statements, events or developments except as required by law.







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: iMetal Resources Inc.