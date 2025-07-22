Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
EU Expresses Concern Over Undermining Anti-Corruption Bodies' Independence In Ukraine


2025-07-22 07:06:50
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, July 22 (KUNA) -- EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos on Tuesday expressed her "serious concern" over today's vote in the Ukrainian parliament (Rada), describing it as "a serious step back" from the fundamental standards of judicial independence.
In a post on X, Kos stated that "the dismantling of key safeguards protecting the independence of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau is a serious step back", stressing that "independent bodies like the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) are essential for Ukraine's path towards EU membership."
She added that "the Rule of Law remains at the very center of EU accession negotiations", noting that she held "frank discussions" with Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and Deputy Minister of Economy Taras Kachka, during which she voiced "serious concerns over the latest Rule of Law developments, especially changes adopted to the law on NABU and SAPO."
The Commissioner reaffirmed the EU's commitment to working closely with Ukraine to carry out the necessary reforms and support its progress on the European path. (end)
