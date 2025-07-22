Fostering Digital Villages Initiative Showcases Innovation At Agricultural Shows In Zimbabwe

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) in collaboration with the Mhondoro-Ngezi District Agricultural Show Society, successfully hosted a 'Digital Fair' in the Mashonaland West Province in Zimbabwe. The Digital Fair was held under the auspices of the Fostering Digital Villages Initiative (FDiVi).

This strategic blending of digital innovation with traditional agricultural exhibitions marks a significant step in Zimbabwe's journey towards agrifood systems transformation as it showcases tools and services that significantly improves the efficiency and effectiveness of agricultural practices.

The event served as a dynamic platform to introduce digital service providers to rural communities, enabling farmers, youth, and local leaders to explore and evaluate digital tools tailored for agricultural productivity and rural development. The digital fair is part of the broader global FAO Digital Villages Initiative , which aims to transform agrifood systems in rural Malawi, Rwanda, and Zimbabwe using effective digital technologies, including artificial intelligence.

Digital Fairs are platforms for raising awareness as well as conduits for digital literacy for rural communities on one hand and rural market entry points for digital service providers, innovators and entrepreneurs.

“Collaborating with Agricultural Show Societies is a step in the right direction. The success of the digital fair in the Mhondoro-Ngezi where we partnered the Mhondoro-Ngezi District Agricultural Society sets the stage for future integration of digital fairs into national and sub-national agricultural shows, amplifying outreach and fostering inclusive access to innovation,” said Patrice Talla, FAO Subregional Coordinator for Southern Africa and Representative to Zimbabwe.

“This approach aligns with Zimbabwe's broader goals for sustainable agriculture, youth empowerment, and rural development, and is more sustainable,” added Talla.

“The Venice Digital Fair has been overwhelmingly welcomed by the Mhondoro-Ngezi farmers, extension staff and stakeholders, with a lot of interest shown on the services that were being exhibited. We wish to continue to synchronize our future agricultural shows with these digital fairs as this has shown a positive impact on attendance, knowledge sharing and exchange.” said Spiwe Goto an extension officer with the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development.

The digital fair brought together a wide range of stakeholders, including Government officials; digital service providers; local traditional leaders and community members; and youth organizations, rural development groups, and digital champions.

“I have learnt a lot through being part of this initiative. Digital innovation isn't just for urban centres. It's for every farmer, every youth, and every rural entrepreneur ready to grow. We're building bridges between technology and tradition,” Maria Chinyoka a Digital Champion trained under the FDiVi project who is also the Kushinga farmer group leader.

The Digital Fair delivered tangible results, reinforcing the value of integrating digital innovation into Zimbabwe's agrifood systems. The digital fair contributed to increased awareness of digital tools among rural stakeholders, showcasing their potential to drive agricultural productivity and rural transformation. It also strengthened engagement between digital innovators and grassroots communities, fostering collaboration and knowledge exchange.

“These series of Fairs are a vital bridge between us as digital innovators and grassroot communities that we often overlook in tech-driven agriculture” said Tafadzwa Chikwereti (Co-founder of eAgro).

“As a financial institution, we witnessed opportunities for our company to penetrate the under-banked community. We will be partnering with local agents to offer our micro-finance services,” Kanukai Madende the Managing Director of Village Finance.

The digital fair enhanced the visibility of digital solutions within sub-national agricultural platforms, laying the groundwork for broader adoption and policy integration. FAO remains committed to supporting Zimbabwe's digital transformation journey, ensuring that no community is left behind in the pursuit of modern, resilient, and inclusive agrifood systems.

