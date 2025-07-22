Meet Them Where They Are: A Powerful Guide For Today's Leaders And Playbook For Real, Human, Authentic Leadership

NH, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / --“Meet Them Where They Are” by Jennifer Lynne Croneberger has been released worldwide. This deeply impactful, 230-page leadership guide focuses on building genuine and meaningful human connections. Emphasizing the critical importance of seeing others as complete, complex human beings and leading from a place of care and community, Croneberger offers a call to slow down, develop relationships, and rethink leadership as more than a title.Driven by the five pillars of the B.R.A.V.E. Human Leadership methodology, the book provides practical guidance for fostering belonging, resilience, authenticity, vulnerability, and empathy across teams and organizations to transform culture and deliver sustainable, measurable success.In the book's foreword, Kevin Harrington, the original“Shark” from ABC's hit show Shark Tank and Bestselling Author of Mentor to Millions, says:“Jennifer has cracked the code on what it means to be an impactful leader in today's environment. Her book speaks to me for many reasons. She is not just covering management techniques or generic leadership jargon-she's diving deep into what truly drives performance, innovation, and culture: human connection. I've navigated many changes in the workplace dynamic over the last 40 years, from the local, corporate office atmosphere to working remotely worldwide. In a time when digital interactions often replace face-to-face conversations and companies struggle to build authentic workplace cultures, this book serves as a powerful reminder that relationships-real, meaningful relationships-are what fuel success.”With a background in leadership consulting and mental performance, Croneberger combines neuroscience, performance psychology, and a wealth of personal experience to show the tangible benefits of human-centered leadership, offering actionable wisdom for creating environments of connection and compassion.This empowering book, grounded in research and real-world results, teaches readers to lead with head and heart, allowing teams to thrive with a sense of purpose and belonging.Meet Them Where They Are (ISBN: 9781965340752 / 9781966799368) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The hardcover retails for $25.99, the paperback retails for $19.99, and the ebook retails for $2.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request.Purchase the book on Amazon .From the back cover:“Through her research and practices in this wonderful book, Jen gives you tools and ideas to help you build relational leadership skills, focusing on connection and community in business and in everyday life. This book is right on time and everyone should have it on their reading list!” - Brian Tracy, Speaker and Author“This had me ask how I lead, how I learned to lead, how can I lead even more... relationally. Jen's a master connector and Meet Them Where They Are is the call to lead wit the most powerful part of ourselves – our humanity.” – Danielle LaPorte, creator of the Heart Centered Membership + Leadership Program, and author of The Desire Map and The Fire Starter Sessions“Few people bring the kind of gravitas and experience to a discussion of leadership that Jennifer Lynne Croneberger does. Meet Them Where They Are offers inspiration, motivation, and practical techniques that can make a difference for you whether you're taking your first step or are at the top of the hill. The B.R.A.V.E. mindset has been a game-changer for me. The new standard for leadership is here!” – J.J. Hebert, USA Today Bestselling AuthorAbout the author:Jen Croneberger has spent over two decades proving that leadership isn't about titles – it's about human connection. From locker rooms to boardrooms she has coached professional athletes, Fortune 500 executives, and government agencies, guiding them to lead with confidence, compassion, and courage. As the Founder of The HUMAN Leadership Institute, she believes that leadership is about belonging, resilience, authenticity, vulnerability, and empathy - the foundation of her B.R.A.V.E. Human Leadership methodology. Her mission is in helping people connect more deeply with themselves and others in ways that transform both individuals and organizations.About MindStir Media:MindStir Media LLC is an award-winning book publisher. To learn more about publishing a book with MindStir Media, visit or call 800-767-0531.

