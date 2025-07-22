Austin Disaster Relief Network Shifts To Survivor Care Stage In Multi-County Flood Response

- Jennifer Gregory, Chief Operating OfficerAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Austin Disaster Relief Network Expands Flood Response Operations in Travis, Williamson and Kerr CountiesCurrent Phase: Mobilizing - Survivor Care StageResponse in progress: Survivor Care – Intake, Casework, Shepherding, and Long-Term Recovery AssessmentFollowing the catastrophic flooding that impacted Central Texas over the July 4th weekend, the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) formally invited Austin Disaster Relief Network (ADRN) to help lead coordinated disaster response efforts in several counties.After receiving clearance from Travis County to deploy to the Sandy Creek floods on July 10th, ADRN was entrusted to establish and manage relief operations at Round Mountain Baptist Church. Our team partnered with the church's dedicated volunteers who had already mobilized to assist affected residents, and expanded the existing operations to meet critical community needs.Shortly after ADRN's arrival, Travis County Judge Andy Brown requested the Texas Department of Emergency Management (TDEM) to assume operational control of the overall flood response. TDEM's leadership enhanced coordinated response efforts in support of ADRN's work in the field.In partnership with Grindstone Ministries, ADRN began assisting impacted homeowners with debris removal and property cleanup. Simultaneously, ADRN oversaw day-to-day operations at Round Mountain Baptist Church, where teams coordinated donations management, volunteer management, feeding operations for residents and volunteers, and site operations to ensure essential resources remained available for those in need.These efforts were made possible through the incredible generosity of donors, community partners such as H-E-B, Brown Distributing, One Voice Nola, Memaw's, and countless individual volunteers who donated products, meals, time, and resources to support the Sandy Creek community.ADRN has been notified that the State of Texas will return operational command to Travis County at the end of the week.In alignment with this decision, ADRN will formally transition the management of the Round Mountain Baptist Church relief operations to Travis County authorities. While this marks the conclusion of ADRN's active role in managing the church site for the county, it will remain actively engaged, continuing to serve impacted families through direct assistance and support of their long-term recovery.“We are honored to have been entrusted with helping launch and support the Sandy Creek relief effort alongside the incredible volunteers of Round Mountain Baptist Church,” said Jennifer Gregory, Chief Operating Officer of ADRN.“As operational leadership is returned to Travis County, our commitment to the families impacted by this disaster is unwavering. ADRN will continue walking alongside survivors as they begin the long journey toward recovery.”ADRN's teams are now transitioning to focus on survivor intake, crisis intervention support (CISM), and long-term recovery assessments across Travis, Williamson, and Kerr counties.“It's in times like this when the heart of our mission most fully comes to life,” said Dwight Bailey, Executive Director of ADRN.“We're here - not just to clean up damage - but to walk with survivors on the long road of recovery. We're deeply grateful for the trust placed in us by TDEM and the many partners stepping up to serve. We trust that our support of the work now being led by individual counties will continue to bring hope to those who are impacted by the recent floods.”As part of this multi-county mobilization, ADRN will continue to manage donations, deploy trained volunteers, distribute essential cleanup and hygiene supplies to impacted communities, and connect survivors with vetted partners who can assist them in rebuilding their lives - physically, emotionally, and spiritually.ADRN Response Actions:Hotline and Cleanup Requests:If you need help cleaning up damage from the July 4th Central Texas Flooding, call 512-806-0800 OR 211 to be connected to volunteers from local organizations and community groups who may be able to assist with Muck Out, Debris, Tarping, or Trees.Volunteer / Remote Call Center Volunteer Signup:If you would like to volunteer, visit adrn/centraltexasfloodDonations:Monetary gifts are needed to meet the growing physical, emotional, and spiritual needs of survivors.We also accept donations of cleanup supplies and hygiene kits.Give online or view our current needs at: adrn/centraltexasfloodDonate at: adrn/centraltexasfloodADRN will update its website with additional donation locations and criteria as the situation develops.How the Public Can Help:- Pray for families affected and for the safety of responders- Give financially: adrn/centraltexasflood- Volunteer: adrn/centraltexasflood- In-kind Resources: adrn/centraltexasfloodAbout ADRNThe Austin Disaster Relief Network (ADRN) equips, empowers, and mobilizes churches, organizations, and volunteers to serve disaster survivors, individuals, and families in crisis. From providing emergency relief to short and long-term support, ADRN ensures that families across Austin and beyond can find hope, healing, and restoration.Media ContactAlistair PerumalSenior Director of AdvancementAustin Disaster Relief Network347-654-1111...

