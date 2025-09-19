How RTA Keeps Dubai Metro Running For 850,000 Passengers Daily
More than 1,800 employees keep Dubai Metro running smoothly every day, overseeing operations that serve around 850,000 passengers on average - a figure that can exceed one million during major events like New Year's Eve. To maintain round-the-clock service, staff work in shifts from the Operations Control Centre (OCC) in Al Rashidiya, according to the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).
"Dubai Metro was among the first systems in the region to adopt artificial intelligence (AI) in operations, allowing the system to adjust train speeds according to the timetable, speeding up trains when delayed or slowing them when ahead, ensuring precise schedule adherence," said Hassan Al Mutawa, Director of Rail Maintenance, Rail Agency, told Khaleej Times during a visit to OCC on Friday.
The centre acts as the Metro's control tower, tracking train movement and facilities across the network making sure they adhere to schedule, with teams ready to respond immediately to any malfunction or emergency.
“The centre monitors all operational details from the first train at 5am, ensuring the readiness of systems and assets, checking trains and stations, and providing passengers with a safe and seamless transport experience,” Al Mutawa noted.
Thanks to these advanced systems, operational accuracy across the network reaches 99.7 per cent, placing Dubai among the top five cities globally in performance.
How the OCC works
The OCC is divided into specialised teams with distinct roles:
- One team manages train movement and station operations.
Another responds in real-time to alarms or technical issues. A dedicated safety and security team works closely with Dubai Police and other partners.
A specialised team monitors train activity within depots. Overseeing it all, a Duty Manager supervises all staff to ensure smooth coordination across the centre.
Managing peak hours
Managing rush-hour traffic relies on a detailed database built since the Metro's launch in 2009. Morning peak hours start from 7am to 9am while evening peak hours from start from 4pm to 8pm.
“Up to 70 trains operate on the Red Line and 30 on the Green Line. During off-peak hours, the number of trains is adjusted based on demand,” said Al Mutawa. Special plans are also prepared for crowd management during major events, including deploying additional trains to ensure smooth passenger flow.Handling malfunctions and emergencies
The network experiences very few malfunctions compared to global standards, with six to seven incidents per year. Most are resolved through remote system commands, but when necessary, first-line response team steps in. Backup arrangements with buses and taxis are also in place, in coordination with relevant authorities to minimise disruptions.
Officials highlighted that smooth operations also depend on passenger cooperation. Regular awareness campaigns at stations and on media platforms remind commuters to follow rules and practise good transit etiquette, particularly during busy events.
