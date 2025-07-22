Carparts Sets Second Quarter 2025 Conference Call For Tuesday, August 12, 2025
TORRANCE, Calif., July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CarParts, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS ) will hold a conference call on Tuesday, August 12, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 28, 2025. The results will be reported in a press release prior to the call.
CarParts, Inc. CEO David Meniane and CFO Ryan Lockwood will host the conference call live via an audio webcast.
The live webcast of the event can be accessed at . A replay of the webcast will be archived on the company's website at .
About CarParts, Inc.
CarParts, Inc. is a technology-led ecommerce company offering over 1 million quality automotive parts and accessories. Operating for over 25 years, CarParts has established itself as a premier destination for drivers seeking repair, maintenance, and upgrade solutions. Taking a customer-first approach, we deliver a seamless, mobile-friendly shopping experience across our website and app. With a commitment to delivering exceptional value backed by our nationwide, company-operated distribution network, fast shipping and experienced customer service team, CarParts aims to eliminate the uncertainty and stress often associated with vehicle maintenance and repair. The company operates CarParts and a portfolio of private-label and marketplace brands, including CarParts Wholesale, JC Whitney, Garage-Pro, Evan Fischer, and more. For more information, visit CarParts.
CarParts is headquartered in Torrance, California.
Investor Relations:
Ryan Lockwood
[email protected]
Media Relations:
Brianne Sheldon
[email protected]
