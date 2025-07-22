Pear Project Services Helps Businesses Save Up to 70% on Used Office Furniture

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pear Project Services helps Colorado companies save money and go green with high-quality used office furniture.

Denver, CO , July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Businesses in Colorado are discovering the value of upgrading their workspaces with high-quality used office furniture from Pear Project Services. Serving Denver, Colorado Springs, Greeley, Boulder, Fort Collins, and the entire Front Range, the company specializes in sourcing and reselling high-quality office furniture from top brands at a fraction of the cost of buying new.

With more than 30 years of experience in office design , furnishing, and installation, Pear Project Services helps companies save up to 70% while creating efficient and stylish workplaces. Its extensive inventory of commercial grade office furniture includes trusted brands like Herman Miller, Steelcase, Allsteel, HON, and Knoll, pieces built to last and elevate any professional space.







By opting for used office furniture , businesses can completely transform their workspaces into modern and productive environments while supporting sustainability by keeping durable furniture out of landfills. This eco-friendly choice benefits both the bottom line and the planet, proving that affordability and quality can go hand in hand.

From startups setting up their first offices to established corporations expanding operations, Pear Project Services offers tailored solutions for every need. More than just a reseller of office furniture in Denver , it provides full-service solutions, including space planning, design consultations, furniture installation, and reconfiguration services. Its commercial relocation services take the stress out of moving or restructuring, helping clients stay focused on their business while it handles the logistics.

Pear Project Services stands out for its personalized approach and expertise. Every project begins with a thoughtful consultation to understand the client's goals, aesthetic preferences, and functional needs. Its experienced team helps optimize office layouts for productivity and employee well-being, ensuring each space is both beautiful and practical. Whether furnishing a single office or an entire floor, the company delivers quality, value, and dependable service every step of the way.

Pear Project Services's Denver-based showroom and warehouse allow clients to see and feel the furniture before making a decision. Knowledgeable staff are available to provide guidance on choosing the right pieces and configuring the perfect layout.

With decades of experience and a hands-on approach, Pear Project Services has earned the trust of many businesses throughout Colorado as a reliable partner for office transformations. By offering premium used office furniture , including commercial-grade office furniture , it helps businesses create professional and polished spaces while staying within budget. Serving Denver and nearby cities, Pear Project Services provides sustainable, high-quality office solutions across the Front Range.

For more details about its services, inventory, and showroom hours, visit its website at or stop by their Denver facility to speak with a consultant.

About Pear Project Services

Pear Project Services helps businesses in Colorado transform their offices into efficient and stylish workplaces with premium used office furniture and planning and installation services. With over 30 years of experience, it is the trusted one-stop shop for office design and furnishings in Denver.

