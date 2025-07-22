Pickleball Kingdom Centerville Announces Grand Opening Celebration On July 26, 2025

CENTERVILLE Ohio, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickleball Kingdom is thrilled to announce the official Grand Opening of its brand-new, state-of-the-art indoor pickleball facility on Saturday, July 26, 2025. The facility, located at 985 S. Main Street in Centerville, OH, will be hosting free open play throughout the weekend.

The Grand Opening Day will be packed with excitement for all ages and skill levels, including:



Free Open Play All Weekend – (Reserve your spot now on the Pickleball Kingdom App.) Open Play Times: 6 AM – 9 AM, 10 AM – 1 PM, 3 PM – 6 PM, and 7 PM – 10 PM



Grand Opening Ceremony – Join us as we officially cut the ribbon and celebrate this major milestone with a Ribbon Cutting at 12:30 PM!

Prizes & Giveaways – Enter to win exciting gear and memberships throughout the day!

Our courts are equipped with TVs on every court for live scoring and instant replays, an experience unlike any other pickleball venue in the region.

Visit Pickleball Kingdom Centerville and experience:



Air Conditioned Indoor State of the Art Facility

13 professional-grade indoor courts

Premium Lighting Instant Replay Technology

In the days leading up to our public launch, we're hosting exclusive events:



Thursday, July 24 – Member Night – Our invite-only experience for Members to be the first of the general public on the courts.

Friday, July 25 – Friends & Family Preview (Private Invite Only) – A closed celebration of Pickleball Kingdom's launch with staff's family and friends invited.

Whether you're new to pickleball or a seasoned player, come see why Pickleball Kingdom is redefining the game. With a day of free open play planned on Saturday, July 26th, this is a great chance to rally on Centerville's newest Pickleball experience.

Not a Member? Sign up today and get an Ace Membership, your first 30 Days for $30, and the $100 initiation fee waived.

Questions? Reach out at [email protected]

About Pickleball Kingdom

Pickleball Kingdom is the premier indoor pickleball franchise, dedicated to fostering community and providing world-class facilities. With a mission to create a global network of pickleball venues, Pickleball Kingdom is at the forefront of the fastest-growing sport in the U.S.

For more information, visit .

