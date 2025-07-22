Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Vantage Drilling International Ltd. Extension Of Conditional Letter Of Award


2025-07-22 03:31:04
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dubai, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Drilling International Ltd. (the " Company ") announces that the 90 day validity period of the Conditional Letter of Award received for the Platinum Explorer on 23 April 2025 has been extended by a further 30 days. All other terms and conditions remain unchanged.

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication by Alaric Harrell, Chief Accounting Officer of the Company on the date and time as set out above.

About the Company

Vantage Drilling International Ltd., a Bermuda exempted company, is an offshore drilling contractor. Vantage Drilling's primary business is to contract drilling units, related equipment and work crews primarily on a dayrate basis to drill oil and natural gas wells globally for major, national and independent oil and gas companies. Vantage Drilling also markets, operates and provides management services in respect of drilling units owned by others. For more information about the Company, please refer to the Company's website,

  • Extension of CLOA
CONTACT: Rafael Blattner Chief Financial Officer Vantage Drilling International Ltd. +971 4 449 34 28

