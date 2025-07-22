Agribusiness Global Trade Summit Recognizes Four Title Sponsors For 2025 Event At Walt Disney World Dolphin Resort

AgriBusiness Global Trade Summit

WILLOUGHBY, MA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The AgriBusiness GlobalTM Trade Summit , the premier event for global sourcing, distribution, and innovation in crop input products, proudly recognizes its four Title Sponsors for the 2025 Summit taking place August 5–6 at the Walt Disney World Dolphin Resort in Orlando, Florida.

As the leading event connecting the global agricultural supply chain, the Trade Summit celebrates its sponsors for their commitment to advancing crop input solutions, ag tech, biologicals, and supply chain excellence.“Our Title Sponsors represent the best in innovation, sustainability, and global expertise,” said Juan Rivera, Commercial Lead for AgriBusiness Global.“Their leadership and continued investment in the global agriculture community set the tone for a highly productive and future-focused event. The Trade Summit is where the industry comes to build real relationships and get business done.”

The 2025 Trade Summit Title Sponsors are:

Rainbow Agro (Booth 128, Meeting Room A-9) – Innovation Sponsor

Rainbow Agro partners with leading brands and suppliers to deliver full-spectrum supply chain solutions across North America. With local manufacturing and design capabilities, a knowledgeable team, and an expanding registration portfolio, Rainbow drives win-win value for its partners. Learn more at .

Trustchem Co., Ltd. (Booth 318, Meeting Room Europe 5) – Crop Protection Sponsor

Founded in 1996, Trustchem is a national high-tech pesticide production enterprise headquartered in Nanjing, China. With nine companies worldwide, Trustchem holds 78 ICAMA registrations and ranks among China's top pesticide exporters. Visit to explore their global product line.

Ultrafast Chemical Logistics (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (Booth 124) – Supply Chain Sponsor

With more than 15 years of experience, Ultrafast Chemical Logistics is a trusted partner in chemical logistics, specializing in the safe and efficient transport of agrochemicals and hazardous materials. Their global logistics solutions include customs clearance, warehousing, and multimodal shipping. Details available at

Chengdu Newsun Crop Science Co., Ltd. (Booth 529) – Sustainability Sponsor

Chengdu Newsun is a pioneer in environmentally friendly biological crop protection and nutrition. With major investments in R&D and a deep portfolio of bio-stimulants, bio-pesticides, and soil health products, the company is rapidly expanding its global presence. Learn more at .

The AgriBusiness Global Trade Summit Exhibit Hall features top global suppliers and innovators in crop inputs, plant health, and biologicals. With dozens of exhibitors from across the world, the hall offers attendees direct access to sourcing opportunities, cutting-edge solutions, and strategic business conversations. View the full exhibitor list at exhibitor-list/ .

Now in its 18th year, the AgriBusiness Global Trade Summit remains the destination for professionals in distribution and sourcing to connect, innovate, and grow. With a focus on global partnerships, emerging technologies, and sustainable agriculture, the 2025 Trade Summit promises actionable insights and real-world value.

Event: AgriBusiness Global Trade Summit

Dates: August 5–6, 2025

Location: Walt Disney World Dolphin Resort, Orlando, Florida

Register:registration/

About AgriBusiness Global

AgriBusiness Global is a multimedia and events source for leaders in the world's crop input value chain, producing quality, trustworthy information, and analysis. The AgriBusiness Global brand empowers smarter, sustainable business decisions to the world's leading companies and influencers, including crop protection (traditional agrochemicals), plant health (biostimulants, NPK, micros), biologicals, and ag technology (digital farming, sustainability).

Learn more at AgriBusinessGlobal

About Meister Media Worldwide

Meister Media Worldwide is a leading global agriculture media and events company, committed to cultivating a sustainable world through nearly 100 years of expertise. The company and its brands advance agricultural markets by providing print and digital media, events, data intelligence products, and custom business solutions. Meister Media Worldwide is based in Willoughby, OH, U.S., with locations in Beijing, China, and Mumbai, India.

Learn more at meistermedia.

Meister Media Worldwide

Amy Reddington

