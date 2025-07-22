Eightpoint's New Holy Bible App Makes It Easy To Stay Connected To God's Word--Even Offline

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Created for readers of all ages and backgrounds, the app offers a streamlined, accessible way to engage with Scripture every day. Users can receive inspirational Bible verses daily, explore multiple Bible translations including the King James Version (KJV), and access thoughtful devotionals that offer encouragement and guidance.

Stay connected to God's Word-anytime, anywhere.

The Holy Bible app also includes a growing library of faith-based articles to help deepen users' understanding of Biblical teachings. With offline access, users can read the Bible and devotionals even when they're on the go or without internet service-perfect for travel or limited-connectivity environments.

Designed with simplicity in mind, the app features an intuitive layout that allows for easy navigation, highlighting, bookmarking, and note-taking, making it ideal for both quick inspiration and deeper study. Verses and devotionals can also be shared easily with friends and family, encouraging a sense of community and shared faith.

"We built this app to serve the real needs of people trying to grow spiritually in a busy, modern world," said Ryan Marshall, Chief Product Officer. "Our goal is to make it easier to bring Scripture into daily life in a meaningful way."

The Holy Bible app is now available for free download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Whether you're a longtime believer or exploring the Bible for the first time, Holy Bible offers a welcoming, practical way to stay rooted in God's Word.

Download Holy Bible App Now

Eightpoint is a digital product company transforming bold ideas into impactful, scalable products. We rapidly build and evolve user-first products that solve real problems-from desktop to mobile and beyond. Our growing ecosystem includes innovative products like NOAA Live Weather Radar, a sleek app that delivers real-time forecasts with clarity and ranks among the most-used weather apps in the World; Check Heart Rate Now, a quick and easy wellness monitor; and Wave Browser, a powerful and secure way to search the web. Every product we launch is designed to engage users, enhance daily life, and deliver real-world value. Backed by data and driven by a relentless commitment to quality, Eightpoint moves fast, thinks big, and builds digital experiences that people love. Discover how we turn big ideas into bold digital products at

