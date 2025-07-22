Former Sandoz Inc. CEO Don Degolyer Leads Pharmatech Startup Ategenos As Company Prepares Public Launch

Veteran pharma operator co-founded Ategenos to tackle the global $1 trillion crisis of medication non-adherence

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ategenos, a pharmatech company, today announced that Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Don DeGolyer is leading the company as it prepares to exit stealth and unveil its platform addressing one of healthcare's most costly and persistent challenges: medication non-adherence.

Ategenos has been quietly developing a novel platform that integrates pharmaceutical science with real-time digital health technologies to address adherence in critical dose management. The company will share details on its SmartPatch platform and initial partnerships in the coming weeks.

"Medication doesn't work if it's not taken. Yet non-adherence remains one of the biggest drivers of avoidable healthcare costs worldwide," said DeGolyer. "From the start, we set out to build a platform that combines drug delivery, actionable real-world data, and caregiver intervention. We provide caregivers the peace of mind that their loved ones have taken their critical dose medicines and are not at risk of a catastrophic health event."

Medication non-adherence contributes to an estimated 125,000 preventable deaths and more than $500 billion in avoidable healthcare costs annually in the U.S., with global costs exceeding $1 trillion each year.

DeGolyer brings over 40 years of leadership across the pharmaceutical industry. As President & CEO of Sandoz Inc., he grew revenues by $2 billion in four years, building one of the largest generics businesses in North America. As COO of Endo Pharmaceuticals, he helped scale the company from $2 billion to $18 billion in market cap within two years. He also founded and led Vertice Pharmaceuticals, doubling revenue during his tenure and building a platform that later contributed to a $700 million strategic sale. Don has held senior roles at Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and Novartis, advisory positions with Koch Investment Group and Formation Bio, and serves on the board of Emergent BioSolutions.

DeGolyer has built a founding team combining pharma leadership, MIT-rooted technology innovation, and venture capital expertise. With experience spanning drug delivery, IoT, real-world data, and company building, Ategenos is uniquely positioned to operate at the intersection of pharmaceuticals and technology.

Ategenos is a Massachusetts-based PharmaTech company improving quality of life for patients and their families with its SmartPatch platform-an advanced transdermal system that combines sustained drug delivery with real-time monitoring and caregiver interventions. The technology reduces health risks, hospitalizations, and the $1T+ global costs caused by missed doses of critical medications. The company's founders uniquely combine global pharma leadership, MIT-driven technology, and a proven track record of building and scaling healthcare platforms.

