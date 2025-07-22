UAE: Ras Al Khaimah Reduces Speed Limit On Sheikh Mohammed Bin Salem Road

Ras Al Khaimah authorities on Tuesday (July 22) announced the implementation of reduced speed limit on Sheikh Mohammed bin Salem (E11).

The limit was reduced by 20 kmphh - from 80 kmph to 60 kmph - between Al Jazeera Al Hamra Roundabout and Al Marjan Island Roundabout, in both directions.

Ras Al Khaimah Police shared the update on their official X account, stating that the change was made to enhance road safety for all users.

This move follows a similar change earlier this year, when authorities in the emirate reduced the speed limit on another stretch of the same road.

Effective from January 17, the speed on the section between Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Roundabout (Al Riffa) and Al Marjan Island Roundabout was lowered from 100 kmph to 80 kmph. Additionally, the radar speed limit were adjusted from 121kmph to 101kmph to better enforce the new limit.

Meanwhile, speed regulations have also changed in other emirates. In April this year, Abu Dhabi, authorities lifted the minimum speed limit system of 120 kmph on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Road (E311).

Previously enforced on the leftmost lanes, this rule carried a Dh400 fine for driving below the speed limit . However, on April 14, motorists noticed that the minimum speed markings had been removed - a move intended to ease the movement of heavy vehicles and reduce driver stress. The maximum speed on E311 remains at 140kmph.

Also starting April 14, Abu Dhabi reduced the speed limit on the Abu Dhabi–Sweihan Road (E20) from 120kmph to 100kmph. On the same day, a 20 kmph reduction was implemented on the Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed International Road (E11), bringing the limit down from 160 kmph to 140kmph.