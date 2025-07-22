Venus Williams Makes A Comeback At 45, Wins Doubles Match Khaleej Times
Venus Williams enjoyed a winning return to tennis after more than a year away from the game as the 45-year-old American teamed up with compatriot Hailey Baptiste to win their round of 16 women's doubles tie at the Washington Open on Monday.
The seven-times Grand Slam singles champion had not played a competitive match in 16 months, with her last appearance on the WTA Tour coming at the Miami Open in March last year.Recommended For You
Williams and Baptiste beat Eugenie Bouchard and Clervie Ngounoue 6-3 6-1 to reach the quarterfinals in Washington, and the former world number one said if felt "inspiring" to be back on court.
"It wasn't easy for us but we brought it together quickly as a team. I love this game and still hitting it big," Williams told Sky Sports.
Williams enjoyed playing with 23-year-old Baptiste so much she joked that she should have teamed up with her years ago instead of playing with her younger sister Serena, who she won 14 Grand Slam doubles titles with.
"I could see that we were going to be a good team. We just should have started playing earlier, years ago, right?" she said. "I think Serena was just in the way."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
- R0AR's $1R0R Token Roars Onto MEXC Exchange, Expanding Defi Accessibility
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
CommentsNo comment