Bank ATM Blown Up In Western Switzerland

Français fr Un bancomat attaqué à l'explosif à Couvet (NE) Original Read more: Un bancomat attaqué à l'explosif à Couvet (NE

MENAFN - Swissinfo) At least five individuals blew up the cash dispenser of the post office in Couvet, canton Neuchâtel, on Sunday night. The explosion caused no injuries but extensive damage. This content was published on July 22, 2025 - 09:26 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The criminals fled with the money in a vehicle towards the French border.

A major search operation was immediately launched with the support of the Federal Office of Customs and Border Protection, the Neuchâtel police said on Monday. The value of what was stolen is not known.

The blast damaged the post office building and shattered the windows of the building opposite. As a precautionary measure, around 15 tenants were evacuated from the building while cantonal police deminers neutralised an explosive device left behind.

+ Fewer attacks on Swiss ATMs but their future remains uncertain

The operation involved several Neuchâtel police patrols, investigators from the criminal investigation department, and five firefighters from Couvet. Given the use of explosives, the case falls under the jurisdiction of the federal authorities.

Translated from French by DeepL/ts

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at ...

Popular Stories More Climate adaptation Why Switzerland is among the ten fastest-warming countries in the world Read more: Why Switzerland is among the ten fastest-warming countries in the worl