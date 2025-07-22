OZ Studio, A Global Firm With Texas Roots, Showcases Ethical AI Governance Model At The United Nations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VIENNA, AUSTRIA , July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OZ Studio, a global technology firm with offices in Austin, Texas; Geneva, Switzerland; and Monterrey, Mexico, presented a groundbreaking model for municipal governance and ethical artificial intelligence at the United Nations headquarters in Vienna. The presentation marks a significant milestone for the company, which, after 22 years of serving multinational corporations, has pivoted its focus since 2020 toward empowering governments, entrepreneurs, and small businesses with integrated digital platforms.









Osuna attends sessions at the UN Office on Drugs and Crime that focus on data security and sovereignty.

The firm, represented by its CEO Daniel Osuna, who also serves on the UN's AI Council ethics committee, detailed its successful public-private partnerships in the municipalities of Escobedo and Santiago, Mexico. These collaborations showcase a new standard for applying AI ethically at the local government level, a core mission of OZ Studio's government services division.

For over two decades, OZ Studio built a reputation for providing high-level services to large multinational companies. However, recognizing a critical gap in the market, the company strategically shifted its focus in 2020. The new mission: to channel its extensive expertise into creating comprehensive digital ecosystems for those who form the backbone of local economies-small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and the public institutions that serve them.

This new direction is embodied by two of its flagship platforms: LINK360 and the OZZY AI system. LINK360 is a digital empowerment platform that provides local businesses with e-commerce tools and AI-powered marketing, ensuring economic value and data sovereignty remain within the community. OZZY AI is an open-source framework trained for municipal processes, designed with ethical principles like transparency, algorithmic fairness, and cultural adaptation at its core.

The results of this approach are transformative. Under the leadership of Mayor Andrés Mijes, the city of Escobedo has become a 100% digitized municipality, a remarkable achievement that has streamlined public services and eliminated bureaucratic red tape. In Santiago, Mayor David de la Peña is leveraging the LINK360 program to foster a vibrant local entrepreneurial scene.

The international community has taken notice. Following the conclusion of the UN activities on Monday, July 22, OZ Studio ( ) has entered into strategic alliances to explore pilot programs with several nations, including: Spain, Egypt, Georgia, Austria, and Australia. This global interest validates OZ Studio's model as a scalable solution for governments worldwide seeking to innovate responsibly.

From its strategic locations in Austin, Geneva, and Monterrey, OZ Studio is now positioned to lead the charge in ethical AI for public service. The company's evolution from a corporate service provider to a champion for local development demonstrates a powerful vision: leveraging top-tier technology to build self-sustaining, equitable, and prosperous communities from the ground up.







Presenting the OZZI AI framework and the Public Private Partnership for ethical AI

About OZ Studio

At OZ Studio, we are your premier destination for transformative digital solutions, anchored in over two decades of innovation and expertise. We are proud to say that we've evolved from pioneering basic email marketing to mastering complex digital strategies and immersive creative experiences. Our comprehensive suite of services spans from state-of-the-art website development to advanced SEO strategies, engaging interactive videos, and cutting-edge AI tools. As true digital architects, we empower our clients by merging top-tier technology with unmatched creative prowess, ensuring every digital interaction is compelling and results-oriented. We revolutionized the traditional digital service model through our productized Creative-as-a-Service (CaaS), which guarantees transparency, efficiency, and scalability. Our subscription-based approach simplifies access to a holistic digital strategy, incorporating a full spectrum of expertly managed creative and technical services. Partner with us at OZ Studio, and let us help elevate your brand to new heights, optimizing every touchpoint in your digital journey for growth and transformation.

Press inquiries

OZ Studio



Daniel Osuna

...io

+12123811969

5900 Balcones Drive

Austin, TX 78731



