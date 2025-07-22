Wilton Launches New Bakeware System And Icing Pouches To Inspire Bakers Of All Skill Levels This Summer
At the heart of Wilton's new product lineup is the brand's commitment to making baking and decorating more accessible, more fun, and more flavorful. The newly structured bakeware portfolio makes it easier for consumers to“pick their pan” and find products that suit their baking needs, experience level and budget.
All Wilton bakeware is designed in the USA and made without PFAS“forever chemicals,” ensuring that Wilton pans are safer for families and better for the environment-all while delivering quick-clean, nonstick performance.
Wilton's New Bakeware Tiers Include:
- Wilton EVERYDAY Bakeware is made for kitchen newbies, budding bakers or those just cracking their cookbooks. Grab these dependable basics, get familiar and give baking a go! Wilton PREMIUM Bakeware provides versatile quality whether you're recreating trends or starting new ones. For baking hobbyists and busy parents alike, these pans, sheets, and springforms help you transform your big ideas into impressive treats, every time. Wilton ULTRA Bakeware lets you cater the party with confidence or effortlessly nail a new recipe. You can trust these high-performance pans to last a lifetime. These pans work harder, perform better, and clean even easier. Wilton ALUMINUM Bakeware is made for professional precision with natural anodized aluminum that's perfect for heavy usage and high-heat baking.
Shoppers can find Wilton Everyday and Aluminum products in the party planning section at Walmart, while Wilton Premium and Ultra lines are available in Walmart's cookware aisle. Wilton Ultra is also available at Target and Amazon.
In addition to the new bakeware system, Wilton is debuting the first ready-to-use decorating icing pouches in the U.S. market that come equipped with four built-in piping tips. These mess-free pouches make it easy to create bakery-style decorations at home with minimal effort-perfect for cupcakes, cookies, and celebration cakes. Available in nine bright colors, each pouch includes four unique tips: a star tip for flowers and borders, a ribbon tip for wide stripes, a writing tip for fine lines and dots, and a shell tip for creative effects. No piping bags needed! It's mess-free, easy to use, and perfect for helping bakers of all skill levels and ages create handmade treats with confidence.
“We want to make it easier-and more fun-for everyone to express their creativity in the kitchen,” said Doug Kafer, Director of Wilton Consumer Business Units.“With our tiered bakeware system and no-fuss decorator icing pouches, we're helping bakers of all levels create sweet moments and bake more with confidence.”
These exciting new products will be available nationwide and on wilton.com starting in July.
For baking inspiration, how-to videos, and more, follow Wilton on Facebook , Instagram , Pinterest , TikTok , and YouTube .
About Wilton Brands
Since 1929, Wilton has been a pioneer in bakeware, cake decorating and education with a commitment to making baking and decorating accessible and enjoyable for all. Today, Wilton continues to champion adding sparkle and fun to any occasion with an array of renowned baking and decorating products in over 105 countries and skill-building classes at the Wilton Sweet Studio. From beginning bakers to advanced professionals, Wilton's expansive product line and expert guidance are designed to help anyone create sweeter moments. Be inspired at .
Media Contact:
Abby Penich
...
(630) 212-2229
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- Gamesquare Completes $5 Million Ethereum Purchase As Part Of $100 Million Treasury Strategy
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- $70M Committed To Boba Network As Foundation Concludes BOBA Token Agreement With FTX Recovery Trust
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
CommentsNo comment