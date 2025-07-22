Augusta Convention Center Enhances Guest Experience With Hospitality-Focused Digital Signage System From Noventri

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Since its establishment in 2013, the Augusta Convention Center has been a beacon of the hospitality and events industry. Boasting over 100,000 square feet of event space, including a 40,000-square-foot exhibit hall, the center seamlessly blends modern amenities with historic architectural elements, such as a restored cotton warehouse. Its strategic location on the Savannah River in downtown Augusta makes it a prime destination for regional and national gatherings, especially during the Masters Tournament.

For years, the Augusta Convention Center grappled with a system that necessitated daily manual reboots, consuming valuable time for the IT staff and potentially causing confusion for event attendees. The transition to Noventri Digital Signage has eliminated these disruptions. "Since the installation, we haven't had to reboot a single device," affirms Blake Chambers, the Director of Event Technology for the Convention Center. "This has allowed us to reclaim hours every day and has significantly enhanced the reliability of signage across the facility."

Noventri's strength lies in its deep expertise in hospitality environments, designing systems that work reliably over time with minimal staff intervention. As part of the installation, the system was integrated with the Marriott CI/TY property management software, enabling seamless, real-time updates for events and meetings across the signage network.

"Hotels and convention centers have enough to manage. Our job is to make digital signage one less thing they have to think about," says David Linetsky, Founder/CEO of Noventri. "That's why we made Noventri to be reliable, easy to use, and tailored to hospitality from day one."

In addition to upgrading the media infrastructure, Augusta Convention Center installed a Noventri wayfinding totem display to help guests navigate the building with ease.

About the Augusta Convention Center

The Augusta Convention Center is a state-of-the-art event venue in downtown Augusta, Georgia. With over 100,000 square feet of space and direct access to the Augusta Marriott, the center hosts conferences, trade shows, and high-profile events tied to the Masters Tournament. Its riverfront setting and modern design make it a cornerstone of the city's hospitality and events industry.

About Noventri

Noventri collaborates with the hospitality industry to elevate their image and exceed guest expectations by automating and modernizing event space communications and wayfinding. Noventri's purpose-built digital signage solutions streamline staff workflows, elevate the guest experience in the meeting space and beyond, while saving time and resources with a secure, reliable digital signage solution trusted worldwide. Learn more:

SOURCE Noventri