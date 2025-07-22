Dr. Michael C. Threatt Named President-Elect Of The Southeast Regional Section 8 Housing Association (SERSHA)

SERSHA membership names Dr. Michael C. Threatt as President-Elect

Dr. Michael C. Threatt pointing to and holding the signed 1974 Housing & Community Development Act at the 50th Anniversary of the Section 8 Program at the HUD Headquarters

Dr. Michael C. Threatt Speaking About The Future of Public Housing

Dr. Threatt Attended HUD's 50th Anniversary Celebration of the Section 8 Program in Washington, DC, and Urges Passage of the Choice in Affordable Housing Act

- Dr. Michael C. ThreattSANFORD, NC, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Michael C. Threatt, widely recognized as The Section 8 Landlord CoachTM and a national voice in affordable housing innovation, has been elected President-Elect of the Southeast Regional Section Eight 8 Housing Association (SERSHA). His election comes at a pivotal moment, as the nation celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program last year.Dr. Threatt attended the historic 50th Anniversary celebration in Washington, D.C., at the HUD headquarters in October 2024, commemorating five decades of the largest affordable housing program in American history.“I am grateful to God for having been chosen as the next President-Elect of SERSHA. I also had a great time at the 50th Anniversary Celebration of the Section 8 Program at the HUD Headquarters.”- Dr. Michael C. Threatt.A Nation at a Crossroads: The Urgency of Housing ReformAt a time when affordable housing is at the forefront of national concern-especially amid proposed federal budget cuts to vital programs like the Section 8 HCV Program, Project-Based Vouchers, Project-Based Rental Assistance, and Emergency Housing Vouchers-our collective voice and leadership are more critical than ever.A Legislative Legacy: From 1974 to 2025Dr. Threatt expressed pride in learning that the Section 8 Program originated from an Alabama lawmaker-Senator John Sparkman-a connection that resonates deeply with his own roots and professional journey.“As someone who has spent years researching and advocating for landlord engagement, it's incredibly meaningful to know that this transformative housing policy began with a Congressman from Alabama,” said Dr. Threatt.While completing his doctoral research, Dr. Threatt focused on the persistent challenges of landlord participation in the Section 8 Program. That research led to the creation of his Attracting, Recruiting, Retaining Landlords (ARRL) Model, which he later expanded into his first book, The Price of Bureaucracy, a critical examination of how the red tape and outdated platforms of the Section 8 Program hinder landlord engagement and housing access for voucher participants.During his tenure as the former Chief Operating Officer (COO) at the Dothan Housing Authority (DHA), Dr. Threatt led the agency to become a participant in HUD's Moving to Work (MTW) Landlord Incentives Cohort #4, based on a competitive application and plan he authored, grounded in the findings of his dissertation. Under his leadership, the agency implemented the ARRL model by streamlining operations, investing in landlord-focused technology, enhancing communication strategies, offering financial incentives , and elevating customer service standards.These efforts were designed to streamline the process and foster stronger relationships between public housing authorities (PHAs) and landlords. This approach aligns directly with the goals of the Choice in Affordable Housing Act. Dr. Threatt believes that landlord engagement isn't just a policy issue, it's a relationship issue, and it's time for federal legislation to reflect that urgency. He was humbled to share his thoughts as a panelist for the Landlords Wanted! Engagement Strategies to Increase Landlord Participation session at the 2023 NAHRO national conference.The Call to Action: Pass the Choice in Affordable Housing ActThe legislative journey of the Choice in Affordable Housing Act reflects a growing bipartisan recognition that landlord participation is essential to the success of the Section 8 program. In 1974, Senator John Sparkman (D-AL) introduced the Housing and Community Development Act (S. 3066), which was signed into law by President Gerald Ford on August 22, 1974, laying the foundation for the Section 8 Program.On May 25, 2021, Senators Chris Coons (D-DE) and Kevin Cramer (R-ND) introduced the first version of the Choice in Affordable Housing Act (S. 1820). On March 1, 2022, Representatives Emanuel Cleaver (D-MO) and John Katko (R-NY) introduced the House version (H.R. 6880). On January 24, 2023, the Senate reintroduced the bill as S. 32, with bipartisan cosponsors: Senators Raphael Warnock (D-GA), Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), Jerry Moran (R-KS), and Tina Smith (D-MN). On July 13, 2024, Representatives Cleaver and Lori Chavez-DeRemer (R-OR) reintroduced the House version as H.R. 4606.On March 6, 2025, Senator Chris Coons introduced the Choice in Affordable Housing Act of 2025 (S. 890), with bipartisan cosponsors: Senator Tina Smith (D-MN), Senator Raphael Warnock (D-GA), Senator Martin Heinrich (D-NM), Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND), Senator Mike Rounds (R-SD), Senator John Curtis (R-UT), and Senator Jerry Moran (R-KS). On March 10, 2025, the House of Representatives introduced H.R. 1981, the Choice in Affordable Housing Act of 2025, led by Representative Emanuel Cleaver (D-MO-5) and Representative Mike Lawler (R-NY-17).This growing bipartisan coalition reflects a shared commitment to expanding landlord participation, reducing administrative burdens, and ensuring that more families can access safe and stable housing.Technology and Leadership for the FutureDr. Threatt has championed the use of technology to enhance landlord engagement. Under his leadership, PHAs have adopted landlord-friendly platforms that include 24/7 portals, online rent calculators, real-time inspection updates, payment standard maps, and other real-time communication tools, making it easier for landlords to participate in and stay engaged with the program.These innovations are detailed in his groundbreaking book, The Price of Bureaucracy, which explores how outdated housing systems and red tape hinder progress in affordable housing and provides realistic solutions to address the issues.Dr. Threatt spoke at the Future Agenda of Public Housing session at the Birmingham Urban League's 2023 Empowerment Conference, where he discussed best practices for administering PHA programs and how he implemented his Housing Authority of the Future (HAF) Model in Dothan. He currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Sanford Housing Authority (SHA) in North Carolina. Dr. Threatt is excited about implementing his HAF model at the SHA to change the affordable housing narrative in Sanford and Lee County.SERSHA President-Elect Focuses on Influencing Public Policy“I'm committed to working alongside passionate housing professionals across the 10 southeastern states to protect and expand access to safe, stable, and affordable housing for all,” said Dr. Threatt.“Together, we will rise to meet this moment-with purpose, with unity, and with unwavering resolve. I look forward to serving, leading, and listening as we reframe the future of housing in our region.

The Choice in Affordable Housing Act

