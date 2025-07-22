ASPCA Poison Control Reaches 5 Million Cases Of Animal Exposures Since Hotline Inception Nearly 50 Years Ago

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "For nearly 50 years, ASPCA Poison Control has been helping pets and their families by providing customized medical advice for cases of accidental poisonings and toxic ingestions, offering a lifesaving resource for pet owners nationwide,". "This milestone represents the application of the deep expertise and compassion of our staff in helping pet owners recognize, respond to and effectively take steps to help their pets, leading to more animal lives saved."

Among the more than 160,000 animals helped in 2025 so far is Lula , a 5-year-old Chihuahua-mix belonging to Kevin Creed and his wife Priya, who live just outside of Chicago. In June, Lula got hold of some raisin bran cereal that fell on the floor while Kevin's parents were dog sitting. Sharon, Kevin's mother, quickly called ASPCA Poison Control after remembering that raisins are toxic to dogs. Dr. Tina Merola, senior toxicologist at ASPCA Poison Control, recommended that at Lula's weight, age and previous medical history, she would have needed to have eaten more than two raisins to cause any concerns, which luckily wasn't the case. Dr. Merola advised the family to keep a close eye on Lula for 48 hours, after which they could assume the worst had passed and she was in the clear.

While Lula made a full recovery without any severe adverse symptoms, human food and drink are a common cause for toxicology-related concerns in dogs, ranking second on the ASPCA's top ten toxins of 2024 list . Raisins and grapes in particular result in many cases referred to ASPCA Poison Control, with more than 9,300 cases in 2025 so far.

Raisins contain tartaric acid, which ASPCA toxicologists revealed is the suspected toxic component in grapes and raisins in a 2022 research study published in the Journal of Veterinary Emergency and Critical Care. Since dogs are not able to process tartaric acid, exposure to grapes and raisins can lead to gastrointestinal upset, lethargy, excessive thirst, tremors, abdominal pain, and in severe cases, irreversible kidney damage.

ASPCA Poison Control began as the Animal Toxicology Hotline in 1978 at the College of Veterinary Medicine, University of Illinois at Urbana–Champaign. Since 1988, ASPCA Poison Control has also led the way in recognizing and documenting the harmful side effects of toxins in animals. It has been the first organization to identify the risks associated with more than 25 toxic substances, chemicals and poisons. ASPCA Poison Control's most recent finding, published in a 2025 research study based on retrospective data, reveals the increase in severe and potentially life-threatening symptoms in dogs who have overdosed on oclacitinib (e.g., Apoquel®), a prescription medication for dogs used to treat itching and inflammation.

As part of the organization's mission to improve the lives of vulnerable animals, ASPCA Poison Control is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to both pet owners and veterinarians. If you think your pet may have ingested a potentially poisonous substance, please call ASPCA Poison Control at (888) 426-4435 or contact your local veterinarian as soon as possible. For more information, pet owners can visit aspca/poison .

