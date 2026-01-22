Former AIADMK MLA Rajendran, Tipped To Join DMK, Quits Politics

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Jan 22(IANS) Ending weeks of political speculation, former AIADMK legislator R.T. Rajendran on Thursday announced his decision to step away from electoral politics altogether.

Rajendran, who was widely expected to join the ruling DMK, has instead chosen to quit public life, drawing the curtain on a long political career in Tamil Nadu.

Rajendran, who represented the Kunnam Assembly constituency in Perambalur district from 2016, lost to S of the DMK in the 2021 Assembly elections.

He said that his decision was guided by personal considerations, advice from his doctor, and a conscious choice to disengage from active politics after years of public service.

Rajendran had served as the Peramballur district secretary of AIADMK. His announcement comes at a time of heightened political realignments in the state, with parties intensifying efforts to consolidate their ranks ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

In recent weeks, sustained speculation had suggested that Rajendran was preparing to cross over to the DMK, particularly in view of his prolonged absence from key activities of the AIADMK. Sources had indicated that informal discussions were taking place, fuelling talk of an imminent switch. However, Rajendran has now firmly ruled out joining any party, making it clear that he has chosen to withdraw from politics entirely.

In a brief message to supporters and associates, Rajendran said he had already communicated his decision to close confidants and well-wishers. He expressed gratitude to the people of Kunnam for the trust and support extended to him during his tenure as an MLA, describing his years in public life as meaningful and fulfilling. He added that he now wished to devote his time to personal and family commitments.

Known as a grassroots leader with strong local roots, Rajendran built a reputation for accessibility and constituency-level engagement during his political career. His influence in the Kunnam region had made him a figure of interest for rival parties seeking to strengthen their organisational presence in central Tamil Nadu. Political observers view Rajendran's exit as significant, particularly at a time when experienced leaders are being actively courted to reinforce party structures.

While his decision marks the end of a chapter for the AIADMK in the constituency, DMK leaders have also indicated that they respect his choice to step away from active politics.

Rajendran's departure is likely to reshape the political landscape of the Kunnam constituency, where he has remained a familiar and influential figure for years. With a senior leader opting out at a crucial juncture ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, both the AIADMK and the DMK may now be compelled to rely on a new generation of leadership to fill the space he leaves behind.