'Lord Ram's Army Comprised Tribal Warriors, Lord Hanuman Was Adivasi': Umang Singhar

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal/Sendhwa, Jan 22 (IANS) Leader of Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, Umang Singhar, on Thursday reiterated that Lord Hanuman was an Adivasi.

Addressing an event in Sendhwa, Singhar, drawing inferences from mythological narratives, described the "monkey army" in Lord Ram's epic as comprising tribal warriors, emphasising their pivotal role in the Ramayana.

He shared a video on his X handle showing himself delivering an address and posted, "History bears witness that tribals stood alongside Lord Rama in every battle! The tribal community worships Hanuman as their ancestor; we have our own temples and priests in every village. Tribals are not weak; we have our rich traditions, our unique identity, and the strength of the bow and arrow, along with deep self-respect. We will not tolerate any interference with our culture and customs, and we will never compromise on the honour of the tribal community!"

In the video, he can be heard saying, "The BJP and RSS constantly push for converting tribals to Hinduism, ignoring our distinct culture."

Singhar pointed out that Adivasis have their own traditions, including worship of the sun, cows, and crops.

He proclaimed, "Whoever lives in Hindustan is a Hindustani, but we are also Adivasis. We are not weak; we possess our traditions, identity, and the strength of the bow and arrow, coupled with self-respect."

Singhar warned against any interference in tribal customs, vowing no compromise on their honour.

Delving deeper into history and mythology, he claimed, "Adivasis were present in every battle alongside Lord Ram! The tribal community worships Lord Hanuman as their ancestor; we have our temples and priests in every village."

He credited the Adivasis for Lord Ram's victory, alleging that storytellers distorted their portrayal as monkeys to undermine their contributions. This isn't the first time Singhar has made such remarks.

In June 2023, during the 123rd death anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda in Bagh, Dhar district, he echoed similar sentiments, stating that Adivasis aided Lord Ram in reaching Lanka but were misrepresented in narratives. The speech has sparked debate, with supporters praising it as a defence of tribal heritage, while critics from the BJP may view it as divisive.

As Madhya Pradesh grapples with cultural and political tensions, Singhar's words underscore ongoing discussions on identity, religion, and history in the state.