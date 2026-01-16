The African Artificial Intelligence (AI) Community Unites In Johannesburg For Applied Machine Learning Days (AMLD) Africa 2026 At Witwatersrand University

MENAFN - African Press Organization) JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, January 16, 2026/APO Group/ --

Applied Machine Learning Days (AMLD) Africa ( ) returns with its most ambitious edition yet at Witwatersrand University (Wits) in Johannesburg.

The continent's AI community will gather in Johannesburg for four days, bringing together top minds in AI from across the continent and the globe. From global researchers and emerging youth talent to industry pioneers, AMLD Africa will showcase the spectrum of Africa's AI ecosystem.

This edition continues a legacy of excellence, built by previous speakers including Yoshua Bengio (Godfather of AI), Karim Beguir (InstaDeep, co-founder); as well as senior leaders from Oracle, IBM, OCP, Novartis, EUCO, etc. The 2024 edition in USIU Africa, Nairobi, drew 1'600+ participants with high-caliber speakers, including Prof. Annie Hartley, MD, Darlington Akogo, and Vukosi Marivate.

Priya Donti (TimeAI 100),

Tom Lawry (Ex-Director at Microsoft and best-selling author),

Jade Abbott (CTO, LelapaAI),

Kabelo Makwane (Country Director, Google South Africa), and Samuel Segun (Senior Researcher, Global Center on AI Governance).

Joining the lineup of distinguished speakers are Prof. Tshilidzi Marwala, Rector of the United Nations University and UN Under-Secretary-General; Prof. Benjamin Rosman, featured in TIME's AI 100 list; Dr. Lily Paemka, Deputy Director of WAGMC; and Dr. Mihir Patel, MD, Chief Visionary Officer at Ospitek Inc.

The 2026 edition will feature thematic tracks across Healthcare, Sustainability, Economic Empowerment, Cultural Preservation, Ethics, and Governance, with keynotes, workshops, and exhibitions to spotlight local innovation. View the AMLD Africa 2026 trailer here ( ).

This year's program kicks off with a dedicated 'Day 0 - Startups and Communities', spotlighting local innovators and grassroots AI communities across the continent.

AMLD Africa celebrates the continent's diversity not just in geography, but in ideas, voices, and vision. From North to South, East to West, it is where Ubuntu meets AI: a space where local realities inspire global solutions, and Africa's young talent leads the way in shaping a sovereign future, hand in hand.

A conference, a community, a pan-African movement

AMLD Africa is a yearly gathering. It is a platform to build Africa's AI future, grounded in the belief that AI should be free, inclusive, and community-led.

Rooted in the spirit of“Think globally, act locally”, the AMLD Africa Ambassador Program now spans over 20 African countries. This year, it will power live broadcasts of the conference across 20+ universities, engaging 500+ participants in local hubs. Led by Students and Professors, these satellite events extend AMLD Africa's reach beyond South Africa.

AMLD Africa recently launched ' Node by AMLD', a new initiative establishing student-led AI clubs across African Universities. With chapters already active in Zimbabwe, Benin, Nigeria, and Madagascar, the network is rapidly expanding, creating local spaces for innovation, collaboration, and community building.

Partners & supporters

Google (Gold sponsor)

Schmidt Sciences (Gold sponsor)

Swiss Embassy in South Africa (Silver sponsor)

Digital Umuganda (Silver sponsor)

Masakhane Language Hub (Silver sponsor) Turkish Airlines (Travel partner)

AMLD Africa is also supported by Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) through the Excellence in Africa (EXAF) lab.

Join the Movement

AMLD Africa is for you if you're a company looking to connect with AI talent, a policymaker shaping the digital future, or a student passionate about machine learning.



