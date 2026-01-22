Sikkim Police Receive President's Police Colours Become 15Th State Force To Get The Honour

MENAFN - IANS) Gangtok, Jan 22 (IANS) The Sikkim Police have been conferred with the prestigious President's Police Colours, the highest national recognition for excellence and sustained service in policing, becoming the 15th state police force in the country to receive the honour, officials said on Thursday.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs conveyed the decision on January 16 after approval by the President of India, Director General of Police Akshay Sachdeva told reporters here.

Calling the award a collective achievement, DGP Sachdeva said the honour belongs to every member of the force, from constables to senior officers, including retired personnel.“This recognition reflects the bravery of constables, the hard work of officers and the dedication of senior leadership to public service. Even retired personnel share this honour,” he said.

The President's Police Colours are not awarded annually and are conferred only on select police forces that demonstrate exemplary conduct, professional integrity and long-term commitment to public service.

In the Northeast, only Tripura and Assam have received the Colours since Independence, making Sikkim the third state in the region to earn the distinction.

Highlighting the rarity of the honour, the DGP noted that for 31 years, from 1961 to 1992, no state police force in the country was awarded the President's Colours.

“This makes the honour even more significant,” he said.

The President's Police Colours, also known as the“Nishaan”, symbolise bravery, discipline and dedication, and are worn on the left sleeve of the police uniform.

The award also includes a ceremonial flag measuring 3 feet 9 inches with two-inch golden fringes, designed in accordance with Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines.

The Colours may be presented by the President of India, the Prime Minister or the Union Home Minister. A ceremonial parade will be held in Sikkim to mark the occasion, to be attended by either the President or the Prime Minister, subject to availability.

As per protocol, the parade may be led by a Superintendent of Police or a Commandant, with four companies commanded by Deputy Superintendents of Police. A brass band and a pipe band will be part of the ceremony, for which the force will undertake around 20 days of preparation.

Around 6,500 police personnel are part of this historic recognition, with Sikkim maintaining a police-public ratio of one police officer for every 116 citizens.

Explaining the assessment parameters, DGP Sachdeva said Sikkim's record as one of the most peaceful states in the country was a key factor. Maintenance of law and order, prevention and detection of crime, prompt registration of FIRs -- particularly in cases involving crimes against women and children -- and a focused campaign against drug abuse were among the major considerations.

Founded in 1897, the Sikkim Police celebrated their 125th anniversary in 2022. Describing the award as a milestone in its long history, the DGP said the President's Police Colours reaffirm the force's commitment to professional and people-centric policing.