Bexback Empowers Small Traders To Ride The Bull Market: No KYC, 100X Leverage, And 100% Deposit Bonus

SINGAPORE, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With Bitcoin soaring to $120,000 and Ethereum approaching $3,700, the long-anticipated crypto bull market is in full swing. As traders scramble to seize the moment, BexBack is leveling the playing field for retail investors with a powerful trio of features: No KYC, up to 100x leverage, and a 100% deposit match bonus .

Whether you're a seasoned futures trader or just entering the market, BexBack enables you to turn small deposits into large opportunities - without compromising your privacy. Unlike traditional platforms requiring lengthy identity checks, BexBack allows users to start trading instantly with no KYC requirements.

To celebrate the bullish momentum, BexBack has launched an exclusive promotion :











100% Deposit Bonus : Double your initial capital with a matching bonus (min. 100 USDT or 0.001 BTC).



$50 Welcome Bonus : Get started instantly after your first qualifying deposit and trade - no strings attached.

100x Leverage : Maximize your profit potential by riding every price swing.



The platform supports over 50 major crypto assets and offers a seamless trading experience optimized for both desktop and mobile users. Advanced risk-control mechanisms and real-time order execution ensure traders stay in control - even in fast-moving markets.

"At BexBack, we believe that financial growth should be accessible to everyone - not just whales or institutional players," said the company's Operations Director.“This bull run is a rare opportunity, and our platform is designed to help small traders make the most of it.”

With zero KYC barriers , generous trading incentives , and industry-grade security , BexBack stands out as one of the most user-friendly and rewarding crypto futures platforms of the 2025 bull market.

Why recommend BexBack?









No KYC Required: Start trading immediately without complex identity verification.

100% Deposit Bonus : Double your funds, double your profits.

High-Leverage Trading: Offers up to 100x leverage, maximizing investors' capital efficiency.

Demo Account : Comes with 10 BTC in virtual funds, ideal for beginners to practice risk-free trading.

Comprehensive Trading Options: Feature-rich trading available via Web and mobile applications.

Convenient Operation: No slippage, no spread, and fast, precise trade execution.

Global User Support: Enjoy 24/7 customer service, no matter where you are.

Lucrative Affiliate Rewards : Earn up to 50% commission, perfect for promoters.

About BexBack









BexBack is a global cryptocurrency futures exchange offering up to 100x leverage, zero KYC onboarding, and industry-leading bonuses. Headquartered in Singapore, the platform has earned the trust of users in over 200 countries and regions. BexBack is fully compliant with FinCEN MSB regulations in the United States.







Sign Up Now on BexBack - Break the 100x Leverage and KYC Barriers, Get Double Deposit Bonus and $50 Welcome Bonus Instantly.

Website:

Contact: ...

Contact:

Amanda

...

Disclaimer: This content is provided by BexBack The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at: