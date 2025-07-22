BCN Expands Nationwide Sales Coverage With Appointment Of Two New Sales Directors

MENAFN - PR Newswire) MORRISTOWN, N.J., July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BCN, a leading managed network and technology solutions provider, is pleased to announce the expansion of its sales leadership team with the addition of two new Sales Directors: Pete Plesh in the Northeast and Juan Herrera in the TOLA region (Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Arkansas).

These strategic appointments reflect BCN's continued investment in regional support and growth across key markets nationwide, from East to West, strengthening the company's ability to deliver personalized service and strategic engagement to its expanding partner and customer base.

Pete Plesh , based in New Jersey, brings more than two decades of channel and enterprise technology experience to his new role, most recently serving as Channel Manager at AppDirect. He will focus on driving partner success and business development throughout the Northeast and will report to Michael Ginsburg , Executive Vice President of Sales.

Juan Herrera , based in Texas, joins BCN from Lumen Technologies, where he served as an Account Director. With over 20 years of experience in telecom, managed services, and channel development, Juan has built a strong reputation for delivering innovative solutions, exceeding growth targets, and fostering long-term partnerships. He will report to Dan Solomon , Vice President of Sales for the Western Region.

"We are excited to welcome Juan to the BCN team," said Dan Solomon. "His deep industry knowledge, consultative mindset, and passion for partner success make him a great fit for the TOLA region. Juan's leadership will further our mission to bring flexible, high-impact solutions to partners and customers in this critical market."

"We're thrilled to continue building out our sales leadership nationwide," added Michael Ginsburg. "With Pete in the Northeast and Juan in TOLA, we're expanding our footprint in two strategically vital regions. Their experience and local expertise will strengthen our ability to support partners where they are and deliver the solutions their customers need."

The addition of Pete and Juan underscores BCN's commitment to providing localized expertise, consistent partner engagement, and the flexibility to deliver tailored technology solutions that meet the evolving needs of businesses across the U.S.

About BCN

As a Managed Network and Technology Solutions Provider since 1994, BCN delivers customized solutions that fuel growth, enhance security, and simplify complexity. Our experts guide you to the right technology, then help you secure, manage, and monitor it, ensuring seamless connectivity and performance. With hundreds of industry partnerships and an unwavering commitment to exceptional customer care, we provide the simplicity of one provider, one bill, and one portal to manage all services across multiple locations. As a privately held company, BCN serves a growing roster of customers nationally and internationally, delivering best-in-class solutions backed by personalized service and unmatched support. For more information, visit .

