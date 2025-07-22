403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UN Rights Chief: Israeli Occupation Attacks On Deir El Balah May Amount To War Crimes
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, July 22 (KUNA) -- The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, warned on Tuesday that the latest Israeli occupation military operations in southwestern Deir El Balah, in the Gaza Strip, may amount to war crimes - and, under certain circumstances, to crimes against humanity.
"I remind Israel that permanently displacing people living under its occupation would amount to unlawful transfer, which is a war crime - and in some cases, may also constitute a crime against humanity," Turk said in a press release issued from Geneva.
"The latest Israeli displacement orders, followed by intensive attacks on southwestern Deir El Balah, have added more misery to the suffering of hungry Palestinians. It seemed the nightmare could not possibly get worse - and yet it does," he said.
"These Israeli airstrikes and ground operations will invariably lead to further civilian deaths and the destruction of civilian infrastructure," he added. "Given the concentration of civilians in the area, and the means and methods of warfare employed by Israel so far, the risks of unlawful killings and other serious violations of international humanitarian law are extremely high."
Turk noted that "the area targeted by these attacks is also home to several humanitarian organizations, including clinics, other medical facilities, shelters, a community kitchen, guesthouses, warehouses, and other critical infrastructure.
"Homes have already been destroyed, and thousands have been forced to flee the area once again. Their only choice is to move to the ever-shrinking zones of Gaza, where hundreds of thousands are being forced to gather - rendering any attempt to deliver humanitarian assistance increasingly difficult. Even these areas are not safe," he stressed.
"Israel, as the occupying power, must ensure that food, medical, and other essential supplies are provided for the population. It must immediately and unconditionally allow humanitarian aid to enter and be distributed to all those in need.
"And instead of launching round upon round of new military attacks, there must be an immediate end to the killings, destruction, and widespread violations of international law," Turk pinted out, concluding that "more and more countries are joining the calls to shake us out of this nightmare". (end)
imk
"I remind Israel that permanently displacing people living under its occupation would amount to unlawful transfer, which is a war crime - and in some cases, may also constitute a crime against humanity," Turk said in a press release issued from Geneva.
"The latest Israeli displacement orders, followed by intensive attacks on southwestern Deir El Balah, have added more misery to the suffering of hungry Palestinians. It seemed the nightmare could not possibly get worse - and yet it does," he said.
"These Israeli airstrikes and ground operations will invariably lead to further civilian deaths and the destruction of civilian infrastructure," he added. "Given the concentration of civilians in the area, and the means and methods of warfare employed by Israel so far, the risks of unlawful killings and other serious violations of international humanitarian law are extremely high."
Turk noted that "the area targeted by these attacks is also home to several humanitarian organizations, including clinics, other medical facilities, shelters, a community kitchen, guesthouses, warehouses, and other critical infrastructure.
"Homes have already been destroyed, and thousands have been forced to flee the area once again. Their only choice is to move to the ever-shrinking zones of Gaza, where hundreds of thousands are being forced to gather - rendering any attempt to deliver humanitarian assistance increasingly difficult. Even these areas are not safe," he stressed.
"Israel, as the occupying power, must ensure that food, medical, and other essential supplies are provided for the population. It must immediately and unconditionally allow humanitarian aid to enter and be distributed to all those in need.
"And instead of launching round upon round of new military attacks, there must be an immediate end to the killings, destruction, and widespread violations of international law," Turk pinted out, concluding that "more and more countries are joining the calls to shake us out of this nightmare". (end)
imk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- Gamesquare Completes $5 Million Ethereum Purchase As Part Of $100 Million Treasury Strategy
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- $70M Committed To Boba Network As Foundation Concludes BOBA Token Agreement With FTX Recovery Trust
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
CommentsNo comment