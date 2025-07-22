403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
NASA push back against budget cut
(MENAFN) More than 280 current and former NASA personnel have signed an open letter addressed to interim NASA Administrator Sean Duffy, voicing strong objections to budget cuts, staffing reductions, and policy shifts proposed by the Trump administration.
The letter, titled “The Voyager Declaration,” criticized what it called “rapid and wasteful changes” over the last six months, arguing that such moves threaten to squander public funds, endanger lives, harm national security, and erode NASA’s core mission.
Sean Duffy, who has also served as U.S. Secretary of Transportation since January, was appointed by President Donald Trump on July 9 as NASA’s acting administrator.
The letter described the budget cuts as “arbitrary,” noting that thousands of NASA employees have already been laid off, resigned, or taken early retirement. This, the signatories warned, has led to a critical loss of expertise essential to NASA’s success.
The group also raised alarms about reduced investment in science and aeronautics research, the shutdown of functioning spacecraft, and the U.S. pulling out of joint projects with major international partners.
The letter, titled “The Voyager Declaration,” criticized what it called “rapid and wasteful changes” over the last six months, arguing that such moves threaten to squander public funds, endanger lives, harm national security, and erode NASA’s core mission.
Sean Duffy, who has also served as U.S. Secretary of Transportation since January, was appointed by President Donald Trump on July 9 as NASA’s acting administrator.
The letter described the budget cuts as “arbitrary,” noting that thousands of NASA employees have already been laid off, resigned, or taken early retirement. This, the signatories warned, has led to a critical loss of expertise essential to NASA’s success.
The group also raised alarms about reduced investment in science and aeronautics research, the shutdown of functioning spacecraft, and the U.S. pulling out of joint projects with major international partners.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- Gamesquare Completes $5 Million Ethereum Purchase As Part Of $100 Million Treasury Strategy
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- $70M Committed To Boba Network As Foundation Concludes BOBA Token Agreement With FTX Recovery Trust
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
CommentsNo comment