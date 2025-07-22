Mattamy Homes Wins Marketing Awards From The Home Builder's Association Of Raleigh-Wake County

Building Company of the Year (Level 4: Volume 301–500 Total Homes Closed in 2024)



Best Product Design for a Detached Home : The Glades at Stonebarrow

(Sales Price of 300,000-$399,000)

The 2,007 sq. ft., three-bedroom, two-bath and two-car garage model highlights a living space with plenty of natural light and style.

Best Model Merchandising for a Detached Home: The Glades at Stonebarrow

(Sales Price of $300,000-$399,000)

Merchandising showcases a home's layout, design and its lifestyle potential through staging furniture to help buyers envision living in the space. The Glades at Stonebarrow reflects the design preferences of Gen X buyers who value practicality, minimalism and functionality. This was done by blending modern elements like matte black and brass fixtures, eye-catching pendant lighting and bright white cabinetry.

Best Entrance Monument - Riverfall

The Riverfall monument ties into the surrounding rural and farmland environment with white dry stack stone incorporated to provide a bright, clean element.

"We're incredibly proud to be recognized by the Home Builders Association of Raleigh-Wake County," said Bob Wiggins, President of Mattamy Homes' Raleigh Division. "These awards reflect the passion, creativity and dedication our team brings to every home we build. It's their hard work that allows us to deliver exceptional experiences to homebuyers across the Triangle."

The MAME awards recognize the achievements of members in sales and marketing, and are considered a premier event in the homebuilding industry. The MAME Awards showcase professional excellence in various areas, including sales, marketing, merchandising and design.

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest family-owned homebuilder in North America, with more than 47 years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of home ownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets – Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida – and in Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit for more information.

About the Home Builders Association of Raleigh-Wake County

The Home Builders Association of Raleigh-Wake County is the largest single-county and second-largest HBA in the nation. Members include new-home builders, remodelers, developers, suppliers and sales and marketing professionals. The association provides members with a wide range of resources and information on issues involving the homebuilding industry such as land use, economic and legal matters. The HBA also provides opportunities for business development, education, professional growth and networking.

About The Triangle Sales and Marketing Council

The Triangle Sales and Marketing Council (TSMC) is the largest Sales and Marketing Council in the country and the Council consists of nine subcommittees, such as Programs, Awards, Community Outreach, Communications, Membership, Social Networking, MAME, BuildPAC and Reserves. The TSMC plans community service projects annually for all Home Builders Association of Raleigh-Wake County members.

SOURCE Mattamy Homes Limited