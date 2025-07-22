Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Skydiving Equipment Market Competitor Landscape Report 2025, With Profiles Of Adrenalin Base, Aerodyne Research, APCO Aviation, APEX BASE, Dudek Paragliders, DZ Sports, Intrudair, Wingstore & More


2025-07-22 09:46:58
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The skydiving equipment market is expected to grow by USD 565.8 million from 2024-2029, with a CAGR of 6.8%. Key growth drivers include increased skydiving popularity and health benefits. The report provides insight into the market size, trends, and vendor analysis, covering major regions and segments.

Dublin, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Skydiving Equipment Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global skydiving equipment market is set to soar, with an anticipated increase of USD 565.8 million between 2024 and 2029, fueled by a consistent CAGR of 6.8%.

This growth is underpinned by an extensive analysis encompassing market size, future trends, growth drivers, challenges, and a comprehensive vendor analysis featuring approximately 25 key industry players.

The report provide an insightful glimpse into the current market landscape, identifying pivotal trends and growth drivers. The increasing allure and appeal of skydiving, combined with its numerous health benefits, are key motivators behind this upward trajectory. Additionally, a growing number of health-conscious consumers are contributing to the burgeoning demand.

The introduction of wearable action cameras in air sports is a notable market driver, anticipated to significantly contribute to skydiving equipment demand in the coming years. Technological innovations, enhanced product features, and the growing influence of online reviews are further expected to bolster market growth.

The report delivers exhaustive market size data, segmented analyses across geographical regions, and a detailed vendor landscape, alongside historical and forecast data.

Segmentation of the skydiving equipment market includes:

By End-user:

  • Recreational users
  • Professional users

By Distribution Channel:

  • Offline
  • Online

By Product:

  • Parachutes
  • Altimeters
  • Helmets
  • Jumpsuits
  • Others

By Geographical Landscape:

  • Europe
  • North America
  • APAC
  • South America
  • Middle East and Africa

The detailed report encompasses:

  • Skydiving Equipment Market Sizing
  • Skydiving Equipment Market Forecast
  • Skydiving Equipment Industry Analysis

A robust vendor analysis aims to elevate market positioning, offering a thorough exploration of leading vendors such as Adrenalin Base, Aerodyne Research, Apco Aviation Ltd., and others. Furthermore, the report sheds light on emerging trends and challenges poised to impact market evolution, equipping companies to strategize and capitalize on growth opportunities.

The report showcases the key influencers in the industry, offering data that is both comprehensive and reliable. This market research report also delivers an in-depth competitive landscape and a detailed vendor selection methodology, employing both qualitative and quantitative research for precise market growth forecasting.


Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary
  • Market Overview
  • Market Analysis
  • Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria
  • Criticality of Inputs and Factors of Differentiation
  • Factors of Disruption
  • Impact of Drivers and Challenges
  • Market Landscape
  • Market Ecosystem
  • Market Characteristics
  • Value Chain Analysis
  • Market Sizing
  • Market Definition
  • Market Segment Analysis
  • Market Size 2024
  • Market Outlook: Forecast for 2024-2029
  • Historic Market Size
  • Global Skydiving Equipment Market 2019 - 2023
  • End-user Segment Analysis 2019 - 2023
  • Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2019 - 2023
  • Product Segment Analysis 2019 - 2023
  • Geography Segment Analysis 2019 - 2023
  • Country Segment Analysis 2019 - 2023
  • Qualitative Analysis
  • Artificial Intelligence (AI) Impact on the Global Skydiving Equipment Market
  • Five Forces Analysis
  • Market Segmentation by End-user
  • Market Segments
  • Comparison by End-user
  • Recreational Users - Market Size and Forecast 2024-2029
  • Professional Users - Market Size and Forecast 2024-2029
  • Market Opportunity by End-user
  • Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
  • Market Segments
  • Comparison by Distribution Channel
  • Offline - Market Size and Forecast 2024-2029
  • Online - Market Size and Forecast 2024-2029
  • Market Opportunity by Distribution Channel
  • Market Segmentation by Product
  • Market Segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Parachutes - Market Size and Forecast 2024-2029
  • Altimeters - Market Size and Forecast 2024-2029
  • Helmets - Market Size and Forecast 2024-2029
  • Jumpsuits - Market Size and Forecast 2024-2029
  • Others - Market Size and Forecast 2024-2029
  • Market Opportunity by Product
  • Customer Landscape
  • Customer Landscape Overview
  • Geographic Landscape
  • Geographic Segmentation
  • Geographic Comparison
  • Europe - Market Size and Forecast 2024-2029
  • North America - Market Size and Forecast 2024-2029
  • APAC - Market Size and Forecast 2024-2029
  • South America - Market Size and Forecast 2024-2029
  • Middle East and Africa - Market Size and Forecast 2024-2029
  • US - Market Size and Forecast 2024-2029
  • Germany - Market Size and Forecast 2024-2029
  • UK - Market Size and Forecast 2024-2029
  • Australia - Market Size and Forecast 2024-2029
  • France - Market Size and Forecast 2024-2029
  • China - Market Size and Forecast 2024-2029
  • Japan - Market Size and Forecast 2024-2029
  • Canada - Market Size and Forecast 2024-2029
  • Italy - Market Size and Forecast 2024-2029
  • Spain - Market Size and Forecast 2024-2029
  • Market Opportunity By Geographical Landscape
  • Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints
  • Competitive Landscape
  • Competitive Dynamics
  • Landscape Disruption
  • Industry Risks
  • Competitive Analysis
  • Companies Profiled
  • Company Ranking Index
  • Market Positioning of Companies

    Companies Profiled:

    • Adrenalin Base
    • Aerodyne Research
    • Apco Aviation Ltd.
    • APEX BASE
    • Atair d.o.o.
    • BIRDMAN Ltd.
    • Bonehead Composites
    • Dudek Paragliders s.j.
    • DZ Sports Ltd.
    • Eric Roussel NEO SAS
    • GLH Systems Pty Ltd.
    • Intrudair Ltd.
    • Ozone Gliders.
    • Phoenix Fly d.o.o.
    • Skylark
    • Sun Path Products Inc.
    • SUPAIR SAS
    • Uninsured United Parachute Technologies LLC
    • Velocity Sports Equipment
    • Wingstore

    For more information about this report visit

    About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

