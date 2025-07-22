Skydiving Equipment Market Competitor Landscape Report 2025, With Profiles Of Adrenalin Base, Aerodyne Research, APCO Aviation, APEX BASE, Dudek Paragliders, DZ Sports, Intrudair, Wingstore & More

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The skydiving equipment market is expected to grow by USD 565.8 million from 2024-2029, with a CAGR of 6.8%. Key growth drivers include increased skydiving popularity and health benefits. The report provides insight into the market size, trends, and vendor analysis, covering major regions and segments.

Dublin, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Skydiving Equipment Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global skydiving equipment market is set to soar, with an anticipated increase of USD 565.8 million between 2024 and 2029, fueled by a consistent CAGR of 6.8%.

This growth is underpinned by an extensive analysis encompassing market size, future trends, growth drivers, challenges, and a comprehensive vendor analysis featuring approximately 25 key industry players.

The report provide an insightful glimpse into the current market landscape, identifying pivotal trends and growth drivers. The increasing allure and appeal of skydiving, combined with its numerous health benefits, are key motivators behind this upward trajectory. Additionally, a growing number of health-conscious consumers are contributing to the burgeoning demand.

The introduction of wearable action cameras in air sports is a notable market driver, anticipated to significantly contribute to skydiving equipment demand in the coming years. Technological innovations, enhanced product features, and the growing influence of online reviews are further expected to bolster market growth.

The report delivers exhaustive market size data, segmented analyses across geographical regions, and a detailed vendor landscape, alongside historical and forecast data.

Segmentation of the skydiving equipment market includes:

By End-user:



Recreational users Professional users

By Distribution Channel:



Offline Online

By Product:



Parachutes

Altimeters

Helmets

Jumpsuits Others

By Geographical Landscape:



Europe

North America

APAC

South America Middle East and Africa

The detailed report encompasses:



Skydiving Equipment Market Sizing

Skydiving Equipment Market Forecast Skydiving Equipment Industry Analysis

A robust vendor analysis aims to elevate market positioning, offering a thorough exploration of leading vendors such as Adrenalin Base, Aerodyne Research, Apco Aviation Ltd., and others. Furthermore, the report sheds light on emerging trends and challenges poised to impact market evolution, equipping companies to strategize and capitalize on growth opportunities.

The report showcases the key influencers in the industry, offering data that is both comprehensive and reliable. This market research report also delivers an in-depth competitive landscape and a detailed vendor selection methodology, employing both qualitative and quantitative research for precise market growth forecasting.



Key Topics Covered:

Executive SummaryMarket OverviewMarket AnalysisAnalysis of Price Sensitivity, Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase CriteriaCriticality of Inputs and Factors of DifferentiationFactors of DisruptionImpact of Drivers and ChallengesMarket LandscapeMarket EcosystemMarket CharacteristicsValue Chain AnalysisMarket SizingMarket DefinitionMarket Segment AnalysisMarket Size 2024Market Outlook: Forecast for 2024-2029Historic Market SizeGlobal Skydiving Equipment Market 2019 - 2023End-user Segment Analysis 2019 - 2023Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2019 - 2023Product Segment Analysis 2019 - 2023Geography Segment Analysis 2019 - 2023Country Segment Analysis 2019 - 2023Qualitative AnalysisArtificial Intelligence (AI) Impact on the Global Skydiving Equipment MarketFive Forces AnalysisMarket Segmentation by End-userMarket SegmentsComparison by End-userRecreational Users - Market Size and Forecast 2024-2029Professional Users - Market Size and Forecast 2024-2029Market Opportunity by End-userMarket Segmentation by Distribution ChannelMarket SegmentsComparison by Distribution ChannelOffline - Market Size and Forecast 2024-2029Online - Market Size and Forecast 2024-2029Market Opportunity by Distribution ChannelMarket Segmentation by ProductMarket SegmentsComparison by ProductParachutes - Market Size and Forecast 2024-2029Altimeters - Market Size and Forecast 2024-2029Helmets - Market Size and Forecast 2024-2029Jumpsuits - Market Size and Forecast 2024-2029Others - Market Size and Forecast 2024-2029Market Opportunity by ProductCustomer LandscapeCustomer Landscape OverviewGeographic LandscapeGeographic SegmentationGeographic ComparisonEurope - Market Size and Forecast 2024-2029North America - Market Size and Forecast 2024-2029APAC - Market Size and Forecast 2024-2029South America - Market Size and Forecast 2024-2029Middle East and Africa - Market Size and Forecast 2024-2029US - Market Size and Forecast 2024-2029Germany - Market Size and Forecast 2024-2029UK - Market Size and Forecast 2024-2029Australia - Market Size and Forecast 2024-2029France - Market Size and Forecast 2024-2029China - Market Size and Forecast 2024-2029Japan - Market Size and Forecast 2024-2029Canada - Market Size and Forecast 2024-2029Italy - Market Size and Forecast 2024-2029Spain - Market Size and Forecast 2024-2029Market Opportunity By Geographical LandscapeDrivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/RestraintsCompetitive LandscapeCompetitive DynamicsLandscape DisruptionIndustry RisksCompetitive AnalysisCompanies ProfiledCompany Ranking IndexMarket Positioning of Companies

Companies Profiled:



Adrenalin Base

Aerodyne Research

Apco Aviation Ltd.

APEX BASE

Atair d.o.o.

BIRDMAN Ltd.

Bonehead Composites

Dudek Paragliders s.j.

DZ Sports Ltd.

Eric Roussel NEO SAS

GLH Systems Pty Ltd.

Intrudair Ltd.

Ozone Gliders.

Phoenix Fly d.o.o.

Skylark

Sun Path Products Inc.

SUPAIR SAS

Uninsured United Parachute Technologies LLC

Velocity Sports Equipment Wingstore

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900