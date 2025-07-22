Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
China Calls for Better Understanding with US

2025-07-22 09:25:01
(MENAFN) China on Tuesday called on the United States to “reduce misunderstanding” regarding the trade and economic dynamics between the two countries, expressing a desire to deepen collaboration moving forward.

During a press briefing in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun emphasized, “On tariffs, China’s position is consistent and clear.”

These comments came shortly after CNBC aired an interview with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who stated on Monday that upcoming trade negotiations between Washington and Beijing might address China’s ongoing purchases of oil from Russia and Iran, both of which are subject to international sanctions.

“The Chinese, unfortunately, are very large purchasers of sanctioned Iranian oil (and) sanctioned Russian oil -- so we could start discussing that,” Bessent remarked during the CNBC interview.

In response, Guo conveyed optimism for enhancing mutual understanding and building trust through continued dialogue.

He stressed the importance of both parties working together to “build up consensus, reduce misunderstanding, and step up cooperation through communication and dialogue, and promote a steady, sound, and sustainable development of bilateral relations.”

Guo also voiced expectations that the United States would collaborate with China in carrying out the “important common consensus” reached during a recent phone conversation between the two countries’ presidents.

He highlighted the need to “give foreplay to the role of the economic and trade consultation mechanism” as a key pathway to achieving progress.

The strained trade ties between the world’s two biggest economies escalated significantly in April and May, as both nations imposed sharply increased tariffs on each other’s products, igniting a cycle of retaliatory measures.

