Japan Aims for US Trade Deal Before August
(MENAFN) Japan’s chief trade negotiator has expressed his goal to finalize a trade pact with the United States before mutual tariffs are enforced on August 1, according to a news agency on Tuesday.
“I don’t have (such a concern),” Ryosei Akazawa told reporters Monday at an airport near Washington, DC, when questioned about whether Japan’s recent election outcome might hinder negotiations.
The ruling coalition, led by Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s Liberal Democratic Party, lost its majority in the upper house following Sunday’s election.
Despite the political shift, Akazawa stated, “I believe that both Japan and the United States have a desire to reach some kind of agreement by then,” referring to the fast-approaching deadline before President Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariffs are enacted.
Meanwhile, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told a news outlet that the US government is “more concerned with high-quality deals” and emphasized that “we’re not going to rush for the sake of doing deals.”
Akazawa traveled to Washington for the eighth round of negotiations, arriving shortly after the Japanese election results were announced.
During his visit, he intends to hold discussions with Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.
Prior to Akazawa’s arrival, Bessent remarked that the US is primarily focused on securing advantageous terms for its citizens rather than becoming involved in Japan’s domestic political affairs.
