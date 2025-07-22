Universal Technical Institute Launches Electrical Training Programs

Four new programs are part of the company's corporate North Star strategy to add eight programs at existing campuses in fiscal 2025.

PHOENIX, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Technical Institute (UTI) , the transportation, skilled trades, electrical, and energy education division of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. , today announced four new electrical programs. Several UTI campuses will begin offering Electrical, Electronics & Industrial Technology (EEIT); Electrical & Industrial Maintenance Technology (EIMT); Electrical, Robotics, and Automation Technology (ERAT); and Electrical & Wind Turbine Technology (EWTT), pending all regulatory approvals.

UTI-Exton and UTI-Mooresville are the first campuses to begin teaching the programs, with EEIT and EIMT available at UTI-Exton and EEIT, EIMT, and ERAT offered at UTI-Mooresville.

The four new programs share the first eight core electrical courses, resulting in a more efficient instructional model. Then, students have the option to complete additional coursework in low-voltage electronics, mechatronics, robotics programming, or wind energy education depending on the diploma selected and their career goals.

"Our expansion into the broader electrical industry reflects the demand for skilled professionals across high-growth sectors like renewable energy, industrial automation, and security systems," said UTI Division President Tracy Lorenz. "These new electrical programs build on the strong foundation established with last year's program launches and are designed to meet the career interests of students and employers."

These four new electrical-centric programs support Universal Technical Institute, Inc.'s North Star strategy , which includes launching eight programs annually at existing campuses and opening new campuses, including Atlanta and San Antonio .

About Universal Technical Institute, Inc.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI ) (the "Company") was founded in 1965 and is a leading workforce solutions provider of transportation, skilled trades, electrical, energy, and healthcare education programs. The Company's mission is to serve students, partners, and communities by providing quality education and support services for in-demand careers across a number of highly skilled fields. The Company is comprised of two divisions: Universal Technical Institute (UTI) and Concorde Career Colleges. UTI operates 15 campuses located in 9 states and offers a wide range of transportation and skilled trades technical training programs under brands such as UTI, MIAT College of Technology, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute and NASCAR Technical Institute. Concorde operates across 17 campuses in 8 states and online, offering programs in the allied health, dental, nursing, patient care and diagnostic fields. For more information, visit or , or visit us on LinkedIn at @UniversalTechnicalInstitute and @Concorde Career Colleges or on X (formerly Twitter) @news_UTI or @ConcordeCareer.

