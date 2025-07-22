403
Tata Group Has Emerged As India's Most Attractive Employer Brand, Revealed By The Randstad Employer Brand Research 2025
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, India, 22nd July 2025: Tata Group has emerged as India's most attractive employer brand, reveals the findings of Randstad Employer Brand Research (REBR) 2025 - the most comprehensive, independent, and in-depth employer brand research in the world conducted annually.
Tata Group scored very high on financial health, career progression opportunities, and reputation – the top 3 Employee Value Proposition (EVP) drivers for the organization as per the survey that helped the brand earn the winning spot. Google India climbed the rankings this year to emerge as the runner-up, followed by Infosys, which occupied the third spot. Another key highlight from the findings of this year's report is the fact that State Bank of India has entered the list of top 10 employer brands, as the only Indian multinational public sector bank.
Now in its 15th edition in India, and 25th edition globally, the REBR report provides a detailed lens into the evolving priorities of the talent community. Based on insights from over 170,000 respondents across 34 markets, including 3,500+ in India, the study reveals that today's talent expects far more than just a paycheque. They are looking for inclusive, future-focused workplaces that support both personal and professional growth.
Notably, talent in India rate their current organizations highly on factors like reputation, financial health, and equity. However, when asked about their perception of an ideal employer, work-life balance and attractive salary & benefits have emerged as potential gaps that Indian employers still need to address.
Top 10 most attractive employer brands in India for 2025:
This year, the top 10 most attractive employer brands represent diverse industries, reinforcing that talent opportunities today span across sectors. This underscores the strong competition among employers, who are not just contending with peers within their own sector, but also vying with companies across industries to attract top talent.
Tata Group
Google India
Infosys
Samsung India
JP Morgan Chase
IBM
Wipro
Reliance Industries
Dell Technologies Ltd
State Bank of India
Presenting the REBR 2025 insights, Viswanath PS, MD & CEO, Randstad India, a talent company, said,”The Randstad Employer Brand Research continues to be an essential guide for organizations navigating a rapidly evolving talent landscape. The 2025 findings reflect a clear shift- today's workforce is no longer satisfied with conventional jobs; they're seeking equity, purpose, meaningful growth, and work-life harmony.
This year's data also reveals a steady rise in job-switching intent, especially among younger talent. It's a wake-up call for employers to move beyond transactional perks and build organizational cultures rooted in trust, transparency, and shared purpose. With work-life balance once again the top EVP driver, and reskilling gaining priority across all talent age groups, it's time for organizations to reimagine and realign their EVP strategies to stay relevant.
As we lean further into a skills-based economy, the competition for top talent will only grow fiercer. The organizations that prioritize inclusion, foster continuous learning, and align with what truly matters to talent will stand out. I believe the REBR 2025 report will serve as a strategic compass for every employer striving to become a true talent magnet.”
Key findings from the REBR 2025 report:
Job-switching intent continues its upward trend. 47% of Indian employees planned to switch jobs in the first half of 2025, with both Gen Z (51%) and Millennials (50%) displaying a strong intention to switch employers.
Engagement levels are strong, with 86% of Indian workers reporting high motivation, while only 5% reporting low engagement. However, 67% of disengaged employees still plan to switch jobs, underscoring the link between engagement and retention.
Gen Z & millennials prioritize equity and inclusion more than Gen X, who focus on work-life balance. Gen Z values training and development more than leadership strength of the organization. Millennials are the most satisfied generation, rating their employers higher on salary, equity, and work-life balance.
AI usage is rising rapidly, with 61% of Indian employees now using it regularly. Millennials are the most active users, with a 13% increase over the previous year. The expectation of AI's impact remains high, with 38% of employees feeling that AI is impacting their work significantly.
Reskilling remains a major priority, especially for highly educated professionals. 9 in 10 workers place high value on employers that offer upskilling opportunities.
Nearly 49% of India's workforce identifies as belonging to a minority group. Notably, younger generations report higher rates of minority identification - 55% of Gen Z and 50% of Millennials. Encouragingly, minority employees are more positive about fairness in reskilling opportunities, especially from senior leadership. However, many are significantly more likely to report facing obstacles in career progression opportunities.
Work-life balance continues to emerge as the universal top priority for talent across industries. However, differences in role expectations remain: talent involved in sectors like manufacturing, automobile, light industrial, supply chain & logistics, heavy industry, energy & infrastructure, and skilled trades, emphasize job security. However, talent involved in sectors like pharma, healthcare & lifesciences, finance/ITeS, global capability centres, business consulting, engineering, sales, trade & marketing, BFSI, wholesale, retail, design, and R&D, places greater importance on strong management and career growth.
About randstad india:
Randstad India is a leading talent company providing services across four key specializations - operational talent solutions, professional talent solutions, digital talent solutions, and enterprise talent solutions. Randstad also operates the Randstad Global Capability Center in India, which plays a key role in driving strategic delivery across Randstad's global markets and businesses. Randstad India is committed to providing equitable opportunities to people from all backgrounds and helping them remain relevant in the rapidly changing world of work. The organization has a deep understanding of the labour market to help clients create high-quality, diverse, and agile workforces they need to succeed. In the process, the organization helps talent secure meaningful roles, develop relevant skills, and find purpose and belonging in their workplace.
Randstad India has been a leading player in the industry for more than 30 years and continues to deliver innovative and specialized talent solutions to clients across sectors. Randstad is a global talent leader with the vision to be the world's most equitable and specialized talent company, active in 39 markets across the globe. For more information, see:
About randstad
Randstad is a global talent leader with the vision to be the world's most equitable and specialized talent company. As a partner for talent and through our four specializations - Operational, Professional, Digital and Enterprise - we provide clients with the high-quality, diverse and agile workforces that they need to succeed in a talent scarce world. We help people secure meaningful roles, develop relevant skills and find purpose and belonging in their workplace. Through the value we create, we are committed to a better and more sustainable future for all.
