Kremlin says Moscow anticipates next stages of Russian-Ukraine
(MENAFN) The Kremlin expressed hope on Tuesday that the next round of peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine would take place within the week.
“We hope that the talks will take place this week. As soon as we are ready, we will make an announcement regarding the timing,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said during a media briefing.
Peskov tempered expectations, stating that Moscow does not anticipate "breakthroughs of the miraculous kind" from the upcoming discussions. He emphasized that the situation in Ukraine remains highly complex, suggesting that even agreements like prisoner exchanges represent meaningful progress.
He also pointed out that a 2022 decree from Kyiv, which prohibits direct talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, still remains in effect.
Describing the scope of the negotiations as “quite complex,” Peskov indicated that in addition to other sensitive topics, the two sides will need to revisit and discuss the draft memoranda shared during the second round of talks held last month.
“I would not assess the potential timeframes (for reaching a settlement in Ukraine) at all. It depends on many factors, and any forecasts now would be wrong,” he added.
His comments came after President Zelenskyy announced in a video message on Monday evening that a new round of talks is scheduled to take place in Türkiye on Wednesday.
Previously, two sessions of renewed direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine were held in Istanbul, on May 16 and June 2. During the most recent meeting, both sides agreed to conduct further exchanges of prisoners of war, prioritizing the most seriously wounded and youngest, and to facilitate the return of the remains of 6,000 fallen soldiers from each side.
