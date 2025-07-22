Leo Berwick Secures $75 Million Financing Facility From Stone Point Credit To Accelerate Strategic Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leo Berwick, a premier global tax and financial advisory firm, serving preeminent infrastructure, private equity, and pension funds and their portfolio companies, announced today that it has executed a credit facility for up to $75 million from Stone Point Credit (“Stone Point”), a leading private credit investment firm, subject to the agreed upon conditions between the parties.

Since its founding in 2021, Leo Berwick has rapidly become a leader in infrastructure and energy tax and financial advice. The firm continues to grow and launch new practice areas related to valuation, cost segregation, modeling, and financial due diligence across multiple sectors and remains active in looking for opportunities to further expand its premium service offerings to its global clients.

“We are thrilled to partner with Stone Point as we enter our next phase of growth,” said Nick Kato, Managing Partner of Leo Berwick.“This financing will allow us to accelerate our strategic initiatives, expand our capabilities, and continue delivering exceptional value and service to our clients.”

The facility earmarks a portion of proceeds for strategic M&A and other growth initiatives, which are core parts of Leo Berwick's strategic roadmap.

“Our aspiration,” continued Kato,“is to offer clients a better alternative to the Big 4, including greater technology enablement, global capabilities, and unmatched sector expertise, while cultivating an agile, commercial, and solution-focused culture to create meaningful value for our clients.”

Scott Bronner, Head of Credit at Stone Point, added,“We are very excited to support the Leo Berwick team as they look to build out their M&A strategy to complement their strong history of organic growth.”

Perella Weinberg served as financial advisor and Polsinelli served as legal advisor to Leo Berwick. Cahill Gordon & Reindel LLP served as legal advisor to Stone Point.

ABOUT LEO BERWICK

Leo Berwick is a commercially focused tax and financial advisory firm supporting the needs of the world's largest infrastructure funds, infrastructure and energy developers, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, private equity firms and their portfolio companies, publicly-listed corporations and private strategic investors across all sectors, with deep expertise in infrastructure and energy. The team is made up of over 100 M&A advisory leaders and specialists from the Big 4 and Big Law. Leo Berwick is known for maximizing value and minimizing risk by fostering successful long-term partnerships with clients. For more information, please visit .

ABOUT STONE POINT CREDIT

Stone Point Credit is the credit-investing platform established by Stone Point Capital, with more than $10 billion of assets under management. Stone Point Credit manages a range of private and liquid credit strategies, with a focus on investments in the financial services, business services, software and technology, and healthcare services sectors. For more information, please visit .

