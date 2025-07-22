Comscore To Announce Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results
Interested parties may access the conference call via live webcast at or participate via telephone by registering in advance at . Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive the dial-in number along with a unique PIN number that can be used to access the call.
Following the conference call, a replay will be available via webcast at .
About Comscore
Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR) is a global, trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore empowers media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make meaningful business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.
Investors
John Tinker
Comscore, Inc.
212-203-2129
...
Media
Marie Scoutas
Comscore, Inc.
917-213-2032
...
