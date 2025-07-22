Like Minded Labs Appoints Matthew Brooks As Vice President Of Sales

IRVINE, Calif., July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Like Minded Labs, a human-centered technology company redefining how people collaborate and connect with each other, has appointed Matthew Brooks as its new Vice President of Sales. In this role, Brooks will lead the company's commercial operations and drive revenue growth.

Brooks brings over two decades of technology sales leadership experience, most recently serving as Director of Strategic Accounts at Amazon Web Services, where he managed over $2.2 billion in annual revenue. His proven track record includes scaling sales organizations of and delivering consistent double-digit growth at AWS, Salesforce, Google Cloud Platform, and Microsoft, with a specialized focus on Media & Entertainment accounts.

"Matt's extraordinary track record of bringing innovative solutions to market makes him the ideal person to lead our sales of soon-to-be-released breakthrough solution," said Joe Kiani, CEO of Like Minded Labs. "Matt's deep understanding of how teams actually collaborate and what they need to succeed aligns perfectly with our mission to have virtual meetings deliver everything an in-person meeting would."

"The collaboration challenges I've seen throughout my career working with creative teams are exactly what LML solves," said Brooks. "The growing demand for exceptional video conferencing solutions that can handle high-quality media collaboration is enormous, and I'm excited to help organizations worldwide discover this transformative platform."

As Vice President of Sales, Brooks will lead Like Minded Lab's commercialization efforts, develop strategic partnerships with media industry leaders, and build the commercial infrastructure necessary to bring Like Minded Labs' innovative communication technologies across enterprise and creator markets.

Like Minded Labs has created a unique browser-based platform that delivers superior video conferencing for people who need the highest quality media playback, screen sharing, and real-time collaboration. Its core technology powers desktop streaming, edit-over-the-shoulder workflows, and compelling live events-scaling effortlessly to meet the demands of modern media professionals.

About Like Minded Labs

Like Minded Labs is a technology company that has drawn on decades of experience powering global media ecosystems to reimagine how people connect, communicate, and collaborate.

