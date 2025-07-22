Umeworld Positions Dagolatm For Strong Q4 Revenue Surge With U.S. E-Commerce And China Market Expansion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIAMI, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UMeWorld Limited (OTC:UMEWF) is pleased to provide a significant commercial update on the expansion of its flagship product, DAGolaTM, a clinically validated cooking oil formulated using advanced enzymatic technology to produce high-purity diacylglycerol (DAG).

DAGolaTM is designed to meet the growing global demand for healthier, functional cooking oils. Unlike conventional oils, DAGolaTM is scientifically formulated to support fat metabolism and is clinically proven to reduce triglycerides and lower uric acid levels - two critical markers associated with metabolic syndrome, obesity, and gout. These differentiators make DAGolaTM a compelling choice for today's health-conscious consumers seeking both culinary performance and metabolic support.

DAGolaTM is now available on both Walmart Marketplace and Amazon, securing access to the two largest e-commerce grocery platforms in the United States. This milestone gives the brand exposure to approximately 80% of online grocery shoppers nationwide and is expected to significantly accelerate U.S. revenue contribution in the fourth quarter of 2025.

With these key online channels secured, the Company is launching a targeted micro-influencer marketing program to build brand awareness, educate consumers, and drive product trial. Looking ahead, the next strategic objective in the U.S. market is to secure shelf space in mass-market retail chains, including national supermarkets, club stores, and specialty health retailers.

In China, UMeWorld is actively collaborating with several leading national distributors to launch DAGolaTM across both online and offline retail channels as early as September, pending production capacity. This expansion provides immediate access to China's $25 billion edible oil market, presenting substantial near-term revenue opportunities while establishing a strong foundation for long-term brand growth in the world's largest consumer economy.

These commercial achievements are underpinned by DAGolaTM's strong scientific validation. Clinical studies have demonstrated the oil's ability to reduce postprandial triglyceride formation by up to 80%, improve lipid metabolism, and support cardiovascular and metabolic health. These clinically proven benefits uniquely position DAGolaTM in the global edible oil market, where consumer preferences are increasingly driven by demand for functional, health-enhancing products.

With U.S. e-commerce distribution firmly in place, influencer-led marketing initiatives underway, and China's national rollout on track, UMeWorld is well-positioned to execute its 2025 commercial roadmap. Management expects these developments to significantly contribute to top-line growth and strengthen global brand equity over the coming quarters.

Beyond these core markets, UMeWorld is actively pursuing international expansion opportunities. Europe and Japan are near-term priorities, where the Company plans to leverage strategic partnerships and localized marketing initiatives to introduce DAGolaTM to a broader base of health-conscious consumers. These efforts aim to capitalize on the growing global appetite for science-backed, functional nutrition while reinforcing UMeWorld's position as a global innovator in next-generation cooking oils.

About UMeWorld

UMeWorld is redefining the cooking oil industry through science and innovation. Our flagship product, DAGolaTM, contains up to 80% less triglycerides than traditional oils and is clinically proven in multiple human trials to support heart health and improve lipid metabolism. Using a proprietary enzymatic technology, we produce functional oils that help combat metabolic syndrome, which affects over 47 million Americans 1 billion people globally. This same advanced process also converts palm and used cooking oils into eco-friendly biofuels. Our mission is to lead in next-generation nutrition and sustainable energy, delivering innovation with real-world impact.

About DAGola Inc.

DAGola Inc. is the U.S. branch of UMeWorld Limited. It focuses on selling innovative food products in North America. To learn more about DAGola Inc., visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, about UMeWorld's expectations, beliefs or intentions regarding, among other things, its product development efforts, business, financial condition, results of operations, strategies or prospects. In addition, from time to time, UMeWorld or its representatives have made or may make forward-looking statements, orally or in writing. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "plan," "may," "should" or "anticipate" or their negatives or other variations of these words or other comparable words or by the fact that these statements do not relate strictly to historical or current matters. These forward-looking statements may be included in, but are not limited to, various filings made by UMeWorld with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, press releases or oral statements made by or with the approval of one of UMeWorld's authorized executive officers. Forward-looking statements relate to anticipated or expected events, activities, trends or results as of the date they are made. Because forward looking statements relate to matters that have not yet occurred, these statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause UMeWorld's actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Many factors could cause UMeWorld's actual activities or results to differ materially from the activities and results anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the factors summarized in UMeWorld's filings with the SEC. In addition, UMeWorld operates in an industry sector where securities values are highly volatile and may be influenced by economic and other factors beyond its control. UMeWorld does not undertake any obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Please see the risk factors associated with an investment in our securities which are included in our Annual Report on Form 20-F and other periodic and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

