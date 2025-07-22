New Research Shows VR Headsets Offer Nursing Students Better Academic Scores At Lower Costs

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Some states hinder VR education, Nightingale College's findings at the INACSL25 Conference reveal VR brings higher academic results & 40% cost savings

DENVER, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research from Nightingale College, a full-distance-learning nursing school, presented findings on how virtual reality (VR) nursing education produces better academic results than traditional methods. Nightingale shared the results of a study with 3,000 simulation experts at the International Nursing Association for Clinical Simulation and Learning (INACSL) 25 Conference in Denver in June.



The research highlights how VR can help address nursing shortages and reduce escalating training costs.



Key Findings from the 2020-2025 Research





Academic Performance



Nursing students who use VR consistently score 5.9% higher on assignments (2025 Findings ).



Students using 3D headsets score marginally higher on assignments in fewer attempts and less time (2025). Learner scores rose significantly on final exams after using VR Learner scores rose 171 points , (2023 research) .



Cost-effectiveness



VR education takes 22% less time than traditional physical simulation, making it 40% less expensive (2023). VR doesn't require training facilities and faculty (2022 and 2023 research), eliminating geographic barriers for rural students with limited clinical access.



Nightingale College President Jeffrey Olsen and Nightingale College President of Innovation Juliet Kolde presented their research at INACSL 25. "VR isn't just supplemental to education - it's becoming central to solving nursing shortages," said Olsen.



“VR and in-person clinical training offer different but overlapping benefits,” added Kolde. "Our research shows both educational experiences can make the difference between good and transformative outcomes.”



Industry Impact:

The findings come as:



Sixty percent of nursing schools turn away applicants due to clinical placement shortages. Nearly 700,000 applications are turned away each year (AACN 2024) .

A panel of experts reviewed research by the National Council of State Boards of Nursing (NCSBN) and found substantial evidence that up to 50% simulation can be effectively substituted for traditional clinical experience in nursing education. States such as Texas and Florida update accreditation rules to include VR training hours; however, some states are limiting the use of VR simulation to meet licensing requirements.



Nightingale College began transitioning to VR during the pandemic and has been researching the use of simulation for five years. The college provides Quest VR headsets to all students, one of the largest deployments by Meta Reality Labs of any educational institution in the U.S.



"It's clear the nursing education community is interested in driving real innovation to solve nursing and healthcare shortages," said Kimberly-Ann Estacio, Meta Reality Labs Solutions Sales Manager. "We look forward to partnering with Nightingale College to revolutionize the future of simulation learning."



What's Next:

Nightingale College is already implementing lessons from INACSL25 feedback, including an ongoing review of performance disparities among subpopulations and further assessment of knowledge transition from simulated reality to clinical practice.



