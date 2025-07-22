Caught On Camera: Receptionist Kicked, Pulled By Hair At Clinic In Kalyan After Telling Patient To Wait - Viral Video

MENAFN - Live Mint) In a horrific incident, A 25-year-old girl was brutally beaten up by a man on Monday evening while she was trying to enter the doctor's cabin in Kalyan's Shree Balachitikha Clinic, reported Marathi daily Sakal.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The report said that the woman was stopped entering the doctor's clinic because there were people inside. The girl has been identified as Sonali Kalasare, while the youth's name is Gokul Jha.

Following the incident, Sonali filed a case against Jha at Manpada Police Station, and the police are probing the case.

What has happened?

According to the details, Sonali – who lives in Pisavali village in Kalyan – works as a receptionist at Dr Aniket Palande's Shree Balachitikha Clinic in Nanivali.

She works two shifts at the clinic -from 10 am to 2 pm and from 6 pm to 10 pm. When she went to work on Monday at 6 pm, Dr Aniket Palande didn't arrive, and around 4-5 patients were waiting for him at the clinic. When Dr Aniket Palande arrived at around 6.25 pm, a few MR went to meet him.

In the meantime, a man and woman also arrived to the clinic with their baby for the check up. Along with this, a 25-year-old boy, a relative of them, also came. When that boy tried to enter doctor's chamber, the receptionist said the doctor was busy and asked him to wait outside.

But Gokul allegedly abused her, and Sonali asked him not to do so. But he went out and came in, and then again abused Sonali. After this, he severely kicked her and also punched her, the police said.

The other people at the clinic rescued the girl. Dr Aniket Palande also came out the clinic and settled the matter. When enquired about the incident, it was found out that Gokul was just a relative who accompanied with the parents of the sick child.

Later, Sonali filed a case against Gokul at Manpada Police Station. The whole incident took place at a time when reports of Marathi men being beaten up migrants are coming up to light.