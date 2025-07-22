Lbank Exchange Listed Harvest Coin (HVT) On July 15, 2025

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2025) - LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, officially listedon. Thetrading pair is accessible at: .







Revolutionizing Social Media with Blockchain and AI

Harvest Coin is redefining the social media experience by merging blockchain technology, artificial intelligence, and user-driven incentives into a seamless Web3 ecosystem. Built on its own secure Layer 1 blockchain, the platform is designed to empower users with true content ownership and privacy through its native token, HVT .

A New Way to Connect

The Harvest Coin experience:



Engage to Earn : Every social action will earn users HVT tokens.

Decentralized Communication : Features like chat, audio/video calls, story uploads, and location sharing will be supported with full blockchain privacy.

AI Integration : Users will be able to explore interactive AI games and enjoy smart content recommendations in a fair, gamified environment. Creator Monetization : Content creators will have direct access to audiences with transparent revenue models, potentially unlocking new possible earning opportunities.

Core Services and Products



Staking : Users will be able to stake HVT.

Bridge : A native bridge will enable seamless swaps between the Layer 1 HVT Coin and BSC-based HVT Token.

AI Gaming : Multiplayer AI-driven games aim to provide both entertainment and potential earning opportunities. Full App Support : From ideation to deployment, Harvest Coin will offer support to new projects within its social ecosystem.

Tokenomics

The HVT token will function as the cornerstone of the Harvest Coin economy, facilitating in-app transactions, staking, and governance.

Token Allocation :

Total Supply: 500,000,000 coins



Liquidity: 18%

Team: 8%

Advisors & KOLs: 4%

Private Sale: 4.5%

Ecosystem Fund: 15%

Backup & Reserve: 5%

Airdrop: 2%

Market & Operations: 13% Investors: 3.5%

These allocations are strategically structured to aim for long-term sustainability, fairness, and growth across the ecosystem.

Roadmap

Q1 2025 – Foundation

Launch of website, core app features, HVT token on BSC, staking platform, and Layer 1 blockchain. Bridge functionality and project audits to follow.

Q2 2025 – Public Launch

HarvestHub app will launch on app stores. Marketing partnerships and Coin listing on major CEXs will go live.

Q3 2025 – Ecosystem Expansion

Governance and staking functions will be introduced, with an expanded marketing push, additional wallet integrations, and AI-powered game development.

Q4 2025 – Advanced Features

HarvestHub will introduce AI-generated content recommendations, advanced content tools, and features that further blend engagement, ownership, and potential monetization.

