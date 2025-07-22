Neural Announces Approval Of The Strategic Investment And Option Agreement By CWE Shareholders To Acquire Up To 100% Of CWE

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2025) - Neural Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: NURL) (FSE: HANF) ("" or the ""), an ethnobotanical drug discovery company focused on developing therapeutic drugs for mental illnesses related to substance use disorders, and CWE European Holdings Inc. (""), operating as Hanf , one of the Germany's leading CBD retailers, are pleased to announce that all matters presented to shareholders of CWE, were approved at the special meeting of CWE shareholders ("") held on July 17, 2025.

The approved resolutions include the Strategic Investment and Option Agreement (the " SIO Agreement ") dated May 28, 2025, between Neural and CWE, under which Neural has been granted a two-part investment option to acquire up to 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of CWE through a series of statutory amalgamations under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario). The resolutions also included approval of various ancillary transactions (the " CWE Reorganization ") required to be implemented by CWE in order to facilitate the transactions contemplated under the SIO Agreement.

The CWE Reorganization includes a series of internal steps, such as the exchange of common shares in the capital of CWE (" CWE Shares ") for shares of three newly incorporated CWE subsidiaries (CWE NewCo A, B, and C), followed by one or more three-cornered amalgamations between those entities and subsidiaries of Neural, subject to securing the requisite approvals.

These internal steps are designed to facilitate Neural's option-based acquisition of CWE in discrete phases-starting with the potential exercise of the Series A Option-and to support operational and tax efficiency following completion. The structure of the transactions contemplated by the SIO Agreement, including the CWE Reorganization, was previously disclosed by Neural in a press release dated May 29, 2025, and remains subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. A copy of the SIO Agreement has been filed under Neural's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at .

Ronnie Jaegermann, CEO of CWE, commented: "We are excited to have reached this important milestone with the approval of the SIO Agreement by CWE's shareholders. CWE has built one of Germany's most recognized and growing platforms for Hemp CBD based products and participating in Germany's Cannabis revolution. Hanf is growing and opening new retail locations throughout Germany with the intention of becoming a substantial Hemp CBD retailer. Our shared vision is rooted in providing consumers with safer, plant-based options for improving mental health, addiction recovery, and overall wellbeing. We look forward to completing the next steps with Neural and unlocking the next phase of CWE's growth."

Ian Campbell, Neural CEO, added: "We are very pleased the CWE shareholders have recognised the opportunity the proposed amalgamation provides in terms of short, mid and long-term value creation through growth of the wellness business while we continue to progress on our strategy to develop new mescaline-based mental health therapies for treatment of substance use disorders. We look forward to reporting on our progress with the transaction and our operations going forward."

About Neural Therapeutics

Neural Therapeutics is a leader in ethnobotanical drug discovery, focused on the development of therapeutic drugs for mental illnesses related to substance use disorders, including alcohol and opioid dependence. The Company's innovative approach to drug development involves the strategic use of sub-hallucinogenic doses of mescaline extract, enhancing safety and scalability while maintaining therapeutic efficacy.

